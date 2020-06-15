Philadelphia will hire an independent consultant to investigate the city’s response to more than two weeks of protests against police brutality — including the police department’s use of force — which has drawn criticism from activists, community leaders and elected officials.

The city has not selected a consultant to conduct the “after-action investigation” and a request for proposals is still being drafted.

The scope of the project is being finalized, but officials said in a statement Monday the investigation will review police reports, body-worn camera footage, news and social media accounts, as well as departmental policies, procedures and directives.

The consultant will also interview protesters and other eyewitnesses to police activities and collect evidence from other law enforcement agencies that assisted the department, including the Pennsylvania State Police.

The investigation will also assess whether “additional limitations or categorical prohibitions” are needed on certain types of force.

“Our commitment to reform must also include an assessment of how police responded to the very protests that called for change,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement.

“While I’ve witnessed many officers respond bravely and with compassion, I have also witnessed inappropriate use of force and other conduct that I do not condone — nor will I allow to continue by those who serve the Philadelphia Police Department.”