A high-ranking Philadelphia Police Department commander linked to past misconduct and corruption scandals roughed up protesters with a baton in two separate incidents this week, new videos show and multiple sources confirm.

Police would not provide the name of the officer, but the department confirmed open Internal Affairs investigations regarding both incidents.

The aggressing officer is clearly identified by cell phone video, witnesses at both scenes, and public records as Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna Jr., operations commander of the department’s Patrol Bureau, a bicycle-mounted police unit that runs interference for protests and special events.

In one video, Bologna can be seen batoning a protester on Monday evening near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, shortly after demonstrators were controversially tear gassed near I-676. In another video, posted Tuesday, he is captured tackling a woman to the ground, as a previously peaceful demonstration on Market Street erupts into chaos.

Reached by phone, Bologna confirmed he is no longer on street patrol duty, and declined further comment.

“Right now, I’m handling operations from the office,” Bologna said.

The officer’s tenure as a veteran commander on the force has been filled with controversy.

In 2014, Bologna was cited for “failure to supervise” four narcotics officers who were accused with lying and theft chronicled in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Daily News series “Tainted Justice.” Subsequently reassigned to lead the 19th District in West Philadelphia, Bologna oversaw a tactical squad that would go on to garner a high volume of misconduct complaints.

Michael Mellon, head of the Police Accountability Unit of the Defenders Association of Philadelphia, said Bologna’s upward trajectory in spite of this background — and his repeat association with aggressive policing — reflected many of the issues motivating the daily protests sweeping the city and nation.

“If one of these officers striking protesters was, in fact, Staff Inspector Bologna, a high-ranking supervisor, it shows that the [Philadelphia] police department has severe leadership issues,” said Mellon.

“There is no accountability at all if a guy like this ends up being promoted and put in charge of protests. He leads by example.”