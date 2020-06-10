Managing Director Brian Abernathy said Wednesday that the Kenney administration authorized the use of tear gas during last week’s demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

During a budget hearing before City Council, Abernathy said the city’s unified command group gave “general” approval for the use of “less lethal munitions” on May 31 “in response to a number of issues that were happening throughout the city.”

The authorization was not specifically for the tear gas police used on June 1 to clear protesters from I-676, he said. Police supervisors on the ground made the final call.

“The commander on the scene did feel that conditions warranted their use and informed the unified command group following the incident,” Abernathy said.