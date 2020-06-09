There’s a story that has stuck with Rev. Mark Tyler, senior pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Philadelphia, since 2014. He heard it from pastors in his network after white police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown, a Black teenager, in Ferguson, Missouri.

Two pastors had been out with protesters, functioning as legal observers amid clashes with police who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at crowds.

On one occasion, some young people walked up to Tyler’s clergy friends and asked what “the white things around their neck were.” After the pastors explained, the young people said something like, “Well, we don’t know about that. We don’t go to church. But what we know is that when you walked up, the police started treating us differently.”

Tyler said it’s one of the reasons he and a coalition including pastors, rabbis and imams have been present every night Philadelphians have gone out to protest police brutality for more than a week.

“That has always been on my mind, that when we show up that the chances are things that would go sideways could be ramped down, because the police see us and they know that we’ll hold them accountable,” he said. “That’s why we show up.”

POWER, an interfaith coalition, has a group text chat of nearly 50 religious leaders, which has acted as both a way to organize their members and offer minute-by-minute updates on protests around the city and determine where more clergy are needed.

When chat members go out, they wear their religious attire — collars, prayer shawls, prayer caps — anything that makes them easy to identify.

In addition to acting as a sort of de-escalation tool with police, members of the group say they are there to bear witness.

“We have discovered that law enforcement can take advantage of young people and you know, deny them their due process,” Tyler said. “So we were there just to be a shield, you know, between them and the police to make sure that everyone left that place safely.”

Still, the first few days of Philadelphia’s protests were the hardest in terms of finding ways the group could actually help.

Rabbi Ari Lev Fornari, senior rabbi at West Philly synagogue Kol Tzedek, said he felt powerless when he showed up last Sunday to protests happening on 52nd Street.

“We couldn’t even actually get close to 52nd Street without immediately being kind of stopped in or tracks by the intense presence of tear gas in the air,” said Fornari, who noted he had not come with goggles.

Fornari said he acted quickly, using some of his experience dealing with militarized police at the West Bank in Palestine during the 2006 war between Israel and Lebanon.