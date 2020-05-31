Cleanup underway in Center City after peaceful protest gave way to fires, looting
Updated: 11:25 a.m.
___
A major cleanup is underway Sunday after an afternoon that saw about 3,000 people attend peaceful protests over police violence and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gave way to destruction by Saturday evening.
Smaller groups of demonstrators set fire to multiple vehicles and the City Hall Starbucks. Some also smashed windows, set fire to mannequins and office furniture, vandalized and looted businesses on Chestnut and Walnut streets in Center City.
Philadelphians awoke Sunday morning to images of several Center City streets littered with debris, shattered glass and pools of water from where firefighters had extinguished fires set in the street and inside businesses.
Fire is out now. News crews coming back out. Looking more like a photography festival around me. So many alarms buzzing. pic.twitter.com/EaeY0Icmef
— jimmacmillan (@JimMacMillan) May 31, 2020
WHYY’s Chris Norris, who was on the scene Sunday morning after the curfew lifted, described the cleanup effort underway as some business owners arrived to assess the damage to their stores and everyday residents arrived to help.
OK, Im suggesting that #bringabroomPHL is a go! Remember we can not guarantee safety, but what I can tell from live news coverage, it looks doable. Please come out 10a, Chestnut St btwn 15-17th. A few things to remember:
1) This is an organic, volunteer organized action
— Marion Leary MSN MPH RN (@marionleary) May 31, 2020
As he walked along Chestnut Street between 17th and 18th, filming via Facebook Live, one could see people with push brooms sweeping the sidewalks and windows that had been smashed being boarded up.
However, Norris said the looting appeared to continue.
“People are cleaning up for themselves while others are cleaning up for the city,” he said.
Cerrone Brown made the trip to Center City from Northeast Philly with his three kids to help out starting around 9 a.m. He told WHYY’s Ximena Conde he watched the demonstrations from home last night.
“It was mostly peaceful, but I see it as being unfortunate because now we’re not going to remember the peaceful part. We’re going to remember the latter part, which was chaos and anarchy.”
Seeing the protests turn violent was difficult to watch, said Brown, who doesn’t want his children to feel like they’re victims.
“I don’t want them to think that when they step out the door, they’re going to be harassed by the police or shot by the police,” he said.
Some Philly residents wipe down graffiti by 18th and walnut. There have been some calls on social for a mass cleanup today and some residents said they were walking through and picked up wipes pic.twitter.com/DfKGr7dkkz
— Ximena Conde (@RadioXimena) May 31, 2020
In an attempt to break up the protest, Mayor Jim Kenney set a mandatory citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., which will also be in effect Sunday evening into Monday morning.
Thirteen police officers were injured and 109 people were arrested, including 52 for violating the curfew and 43 for looting/burglary, according to the police.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration Saturday night, as protests escalated in cities across the state, including Lancaster, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.
The King of Prussia Mall and an AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road in Montgomery County were also looted, according to CBS3.
Michael Wilson, an organizer with the Philly Coalition for REAL Justice, attributed the destruction to crowd anger.
“A car burned down there and stuff, you stick around tonight, you might see a whole lot of things burned up, it’s just anger,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t replace the young man saying, ‘I can’t breathe.’ All you’re seeing is a reaction to what the police are doing, that’s all this is, it’s not bad, it’s not good, it’s just a reaction. If the capitalists lose a whole lot tonight or tomorrow, we don’t care, we really don’t care, it’s the price they pay for the way they treat us.”
He said the protests will not stop as long as police departments can hire officers who sport Nazi tattoos or are a part of extremist groups.
A peace rally, hosted by Philadelphia NAACP Chapter President Rodney Muhammad, WURD host and WHYY columnist Solomon Jones and others, is planned for 1 p.m. outside City Hall. People will gather by the statue of civil rights activist Octavius Catto, the city’s first public monument to an African American, erected in 2017.
Activist Asa Khalif said on Twitter Sunday morning that he is planning a protest near the Philadelphia Police Headquarters at 7th and Race streets at 4 p.m.
Protest & Rally today(Sunday) 4pm..on the corner of 7th and Race street. We will occupy the street and demand justice for George Floyd and other victims of police violence in Philadelphia. We have free legal representation for all protestors if arrested. #NoJusticeNoPeace pic.twitter.com/jJHAUdpJnq
— Asa khalif (@AsaKhalif) May 31, 2020
Get daily updates from WHYY News!