Cleanup underway in Center City after peaceful protest gave way to fires, looting

Updated: 11:25 a.m.

___

A major cleanup is underway Sunday after an afternoon that saw about 3,000 people attend peaceful protests over police violence and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gave way to destruction by Saturday evening.

Smaller groups of demonstrators set fire to multiple vehicles and the City Hall Starbucks. Some also smashed windows, set fire to mannequins and office furniture, vandalized and looted businesses on Chestnut and Walnut streets in Center City.

A protester in an Elmo mask dances during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest
A protester in an Elmo mask dances during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets across the United States to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphians awoke Sunday morning to images of several Center City streets littered with debris, shattered glass and pools of water from where firefighters had extinguished fires set in the street and inside businesses.

WHYY’s Chris Norris, who was on the scene Sunday morning after the curfew lifted, described the cleanup effort underway as some business owners arrived to assess the damage to their stores and everyday residents arrived to help.

As he walked along Chestnut Street between 17th and 18th, filming via Facebook Live, one could see people with push brooms sweeping the sidewalks and windows that had been smashed being boarded up.

However, Norris said the looting appeared to continue.

“People are cleaning up for themselves while others are cleaning up for the city,” he said.

Cerrone Brown made the trip to Center City from Northeast Philly with his three kids to help out starting around 9 a.m. He told WHYY’s Ximena Conde he watched the demonstrations from home last night.

“It was mostly peaceful, but I see it as being unfortunate because now we’re not going to remember the peaceful part. We’re going to remember the latter part, which was chaos and anarchy.”

    Cerrone Brown brought his three children to Center City from the Northeast section of Philadelphia to assist in clean-up after riots broke out in the city Saturday night. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Police officers guard a Modell’s Sporting Goods Store after people tried to run off with more merchandise in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    People worked to clean the graffiti everywhere in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    The fire department was still working to put out flames Sunday morning in Center City. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Police ride through Philadelphia Sunday morning after a night of unrest left business tagged, smashed and looted. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    A woman argues with a man in from of a Modell’s Sporting Goods Store after people tried to run off with more merchandise in Center City Philadelphia while officers stand by in riot gear. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Volunteers pick up trash and debris around a burnt out storage container near City Hall in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Police officers help AT&T employees secure the storefront in Center City Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Clip workers scrub graffiti off a newsstand at Broad and Arch Streets in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Seeing the protests turn violent was difficult to watch, said Brown, who doesn’t want his children to feel like they’re victims.

“I don’t want them to think that when they step out the door, they’re going to be harassed by the police or shot by the police,” he said.

In an attempt to break up the protest, Mayor Jim Kenney set a mandatory citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., which will also be in effect Sunday evening into Monday morning. 

Thirteen police officers were injured and 109 people were arrested, including 52 for violating the curfew and 43 for looting/burglary, according to the police.

Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration Saturday night, as protests escalated in cities across the state, including Lancaster, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh.

The King of Prussia Mall and an AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road in Montgomery County were also looted, according to CBS3.

Michael Wilson, an organizer with the Philly Coalition for REAL Justice, attributed the destruction to crowd anger.

“A car burned down there and stuff, you stick around tonight, you might see a whole lot of things burned up, it’s just anger,” Wilson said. “It doesn’t replace the young man saying, ‘I can’t breathe.’ All you’re seeing is a reaction to what the police are doing, that’s all this is, it’s not bad, it’s not good, it’s just a reaction. If the capitalists lose a whole lot tonight or tomorrow, we don’t care, we really don’t care, it’s the price they pay for the way they treat us.”

He said the protests will not stop as long as police departments can hire officers who sport Nazi tattoos or are a part of extremist groups.

A peace rally, hosted by Philadelphia NAACP Chapter President Rodney Muhammad, WURD host and WHYY columnist Solomon Jones and others, is planned for 1 p.m. outside City Hall. People will gather by the statue of civil rights activist Octavius Catto, the city’s first public monument to an African American, erected in 2017.

Activist Asa Khalif said on Twitter Sunday morning that he is planning a protest near the Philadelphia Police Headquarters at 7th and Race streets at 4 p.m.

