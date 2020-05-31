Cleanup underway in Center City after peaceful protest gave way to fires, looting

Updated: 11:25 a.m.

A major cleanup is underway Sunday after an afternoon that saw about 3,000 people attend peaceful protests over police violence and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gave way to destruction by Saturday evening.

Smaller groups of demonstrators set fire to multiple vehicles and the City Hall Starbucks. Some also smashed windows, set fire to mannequins and office furniture, vandalized and looted businesses on Chestnut and Walnut streets in Center City.

Philadelphians awoke Sunday morning to images of several Center City streets littered with debris, shattered glass and pools of water from where firefighters had extinguished fires set in the street and inside businesses.

Fire is out now. News crews coming back out. Looking more like a photography festival around me. So many alarms buzzing. pic.twitter.com/EaeY0Icmef — jimmacmillan (@JimMacMillan) May 31, 2020

WHYY’s Chris Norris, who was on the scene Sunday morning after the curfew lifted, described the cleanup effort underway as some business owners arrived to assess the damage to their stores and everyday residents arrived to help.

OK, Im suggesting that #bringabroomPHL is a go! Remember we can not guarantee safety, but what I can tell from live news coverage, it looks doable. Please come out 10a, Chestnut St btwn 15-17th. A few things to remember:

1) This is an organic, volunteer organized action — Marion Leary MSN MPH RN (@marionleary) May 31, 2020

As he walked along Chestnut Street between 17th and 18th, filming via Facebook Live, one could see people with push brooms sweeping the sidewalks and windows that had been smashed being boarded up.

However, Norris said the looting appeared to continue.

“People are cleaning up for themselves while others are cleaning up for the city,” he said.

Cerrone Brown made the trip to Center City from Northeast Philly with his three kids to help out starting around 9 a.m. He told WHYY’s Ximena Conde he watched the demonstrations from home last night.

“It was mostly peaceful, but I see it as being unfortunate because now we’re not going to remember the peaceful part. We’re going to remember the latter part, which was chaos and anarchy.”