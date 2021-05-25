Philadelphia marks 1 year since George Floyd’s murder

Outside of Tuesday’s events, the city pointed to free online resources, like a city-curated toolkit highlighting safe ways that residents and organizations can create safe spaces to talk about racism, equity, and justice.

Officials also pointed to mental health resources for those in need, whether through nonprofits like Black Men Heal or through city-backed programs via MindPHL. Philadelphians in crisis are urged to call the Philadelphia Crisis Line at 215-685-6440. The 24/7 hotline has behavioral health specialists ready to respond to those in need of immediate help.

In April, the city began hosting Community Healing Circles via Zoom for people to talk, vent, and process their emotions amid Chauvin’s murder trial. The next Community Healing Circle will be held Thursday, May 27, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Next week, the city plans to provide an update on its Pathways to Reform, Transformation and Reconciliation Steering Committee, which the Kenney administration established to address the pain experienced by communities of color and to commit to systemic change for a more equitable city.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-628-9454. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can call 1-800-799-4889. Help can also be accessed through the Crisis Text Line by texting “HOME” to 741-741.