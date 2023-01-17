New Philly police academy graduates won’t be enough to make up for attrition

Despite the expected additions, the number of cops leaving the force this year will likely be greater than the number coming in.

Leader of Philly’s FOP John McNesby calls the number of new recruits embarrassing.

“That’s ridiculous. We’re 1,000 to 1,200 cops down from where we should be. One hundred and fifty won’t even cover what we lose during the year,” he said. “We’re losing 15 to 20 a month from injury to firings to retirements. You’re going to be even further away from your mark next year.”

McNesby says the city needs to make more of an effort to fill the empty slots in the police department ranks.

“What they need to do is stop finger pointing and get out there and do their job and get these people recruited and do it and move them through the process a lot quicker,” he said. “You need to have people that are going to get the complement of what we need to be, because quite frankly, the only one suffering is the citizens of Philadelphia.”