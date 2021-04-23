After Chauvin verdict, here’s the status of police reform proposals in Pennsylvania

Almost a year ago, the police killing of George Floyd created a groundswell that, in Harrisburg, led to a surge of police reform proposals that was unprecedented in recent memory.

Now, with Derek Chauvin’s conviction, state lawmakers are taking stock of how far they’ve come, and how much further they’d still like to go.

“We are relieved,” said State Rep. Jordan Harris (D-Philadelphia). “I am relieved, as a member of the community, that he was found guilty. But no, I’m not celebrating.”

Harris, who as minority whip is the second-highest-ranking Black official in the House, said he doesn’t think the conviction is worth celebrating because crimes like Floyd’s death shouldn’t happen, and if they do, convictions shouldn’t be rare. That, he said, is the guiding principle behind his hopes for policing reform in this legislative session.

“There’s still a lot of work that has to be done,” he said.

After Floyd’s death last summer, as sustained protests erupted around the country, especially in cities like Philadelphia, Harris and other Democrats felt they had a rare opportunity to pressure Republicans who control both chambers of the legislature to act on policing reform.

They capitalized on the momentum, staging a brief takeover of the state House rostrum to unfurl a “Black Lives Matter” banner and call for action on key bills. At the time, State Rep. Chris Rabb (D-Philadelphia) called the atmosphere that summer a “cumulative effect of oppression.”

“Everybody hits a boiling point at some point,” he said.