Members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus are calling for continued action on police reform and an end to systemic racism after the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

WHYY’s “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn invited State Rep. Joanna McClinton, a member of the Black Caucus and chair of the state House Democratic Caucus, to join the show to talk about that issue and things that have been going on in her district over the past year.

The territory includes Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood, where Walter Wallace Jr. was gunned down by police in the fall while he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

___

Welcome this morning, Representative McClinton.

Thank you so much, Jennifer. Good morning.

Good morning. In my inbox, in my email, I received a flurry of notes from state legislators who are more eager than ever to get down to business to pass bills that make changes to police use of force and to see to it that police respond to needs of neighborhoods in a fair way. And before we dive into what’s being considered at the state level, how are you doing following the news of the Chauvin verdict this week?

So I definitely had, in the moment that I turned the TV up in my office very loud so everyone could hear, a sigh of relief. It was certainly not a moment to celebrate. It was certainly not a moment to rejoice because the entire world saw officer Chauvin kill George Floyd. So it was the appropriate outcome.

We have heard reaction to the Chauvin verdict this week. And some say the murder of George Floyd caught on video lays bare the truth of policing of Black and brown people in America. What about the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. in your district? What truth was unearthed in that situation?

So in the killing of Walter Wallace Jr., you saw in under two minutes the whole scene — come out to the steps to greet the officers who responded. And you see his mom tried to talk to him and calm him down and other neighbors gets involved. And you hear, who was his wife saying, “Please, he’s mental, he’s mental.” But within a short period of seconds, it’s pretty clear that they wait, the officers, for him to be in a space where his mom’s not as close because she had been following him. They both look at each other and say, “Shoot.” And it is the worst situation you can imagine. I still remember that day. It was the week before the general election. I was in my office and someone sent me the video and said, “Hey, this just happened in our neighborhood.”