Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

President Joe Biden speaks at a podium.

File photo: President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022. The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The order reflects a less extensive approach than Biden originally wanted because Congress was unable to agree on legislation that would have increased oversight of law enforcement. It is the result of months of negotiations among White House officials, civil rights groups and police organizations.

The administration began working on executive action after bipartisan talks to pass police reform legislation in Congress stalled last year.

“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said a statement from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate