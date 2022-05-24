Biden to sign policing order on Floyd anniversary: AP source

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order on policing on Wednesday, the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The order would require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it would restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police. In addition, the order would encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding.

The people who described the order spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of any public announcement. Biden is expected to sign the order alongside relatives of Floyd, whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protests.