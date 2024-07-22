Delaware reacts to Biden ending reelection bid: ‘Putting our nation before himself’
Congressional and Delaware officials react to President Biden stepping aside to endorse Kamala Harris.
Members of Delaware’s congressional delegation, as well statewide elected leaders, reacted Sunday to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not run for reelection to a second term.
“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a letter posted to social media Sunday. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”
Biden previously maintained he was determined to continue his campaign despite a poor debate performance against former President and current GOP candidate Donald Trump three weeks ago, which raised concerns about Biden’s age and ability to serve four more years.
Sen. Chris Coons was co-chair of the Biden campaign and a close confidant. He said in a CNN interview on Sunday that the past few weeks have been difficult for Biden.
“Joe Biden is a fighter,” he said. “What has distinguished our president throughout decades of life is that every time he’s been knocked down, he’s gotten back up again. And we in Delaware, we have served with him in the Senate. We loved and admired him for decades … and he was convinced he could continue this fight and beat Donald Trump.”
Coons said today was a day to remember Biden’s long legacy of service and his accomplishments, not to focus on the process where the president decided to end his reelection bid.
“This is an historic moment where our president is choosing to step aside in the best interests of the nation. And that is in the best tradition of Joe Biden’s life of putting our nation before himself.”
Coons said he supports Kamala Harris to head the top of the ticket. That’s something U.S. House candidate Sarah McBride also supports. In a statement, McBride, who would be the first transgender member of Congress if elected, said she endorses Harris for president.
“Vice President Harris is the leader for this moment,” she said in a statement on social media. “No one is better positioned to build on the progress of the Biden/Harris Administration, to prosecute the case against Donald Trump, and to energize our party as we approach just 100 days until the General Election. I was with the Vice President yesterday and saw the enthusiasm she fosters among my fellow Democrats.”
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is campaigning to replace U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, who is not running for reelection, released a statement recalling her relationship with the “comforter-in-chief.”
“Our families have always been there for each other in solidarity, in celebration, and in tragedy. When my husband unexpectedly passed, when my sister suffered a stroke, when Dad died, the president was always one of the first to call and express his condolences.”
Carper said in a statement it has been his privilege to serve the people of Delaware and America with Joe Biden for 50 years.
“From the day he took office, he has consistently said that in the end, his final decision on running for re-election would be based on what’s best for America,” he said in an emailed statement. “His decision today meets that standard, and I am immensely proud of him for that.
Gov. John Carney, who worked for Sen. Biden from 1986–1989, said on social media Delaware is proud of Biden and he will do what it takes to help elect Harris in November.
Delaware House leaders and Attorney General Kathy Jennings also put out reactions to Biden withdrawing from the race. They said under his leadership, the country has seen historic investments in our infrastructure, revitalization of communities and the creation of countless jobs.
“I know this was not an easy decision for Joe to reach when so much is on the line for America,” Jennings wrote on social media. “But I also know that he understands how gravely serious the threat to our country is, and I should not be surprised that — in a career replete with difficult, consequential decisions — Joe’s patriotism has carried the day. The entire Biden family is in my heart today.”
