In a statement, Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor unions representing over 150,000 workers in the Philadelphia area, said, “There has been no greater champion for American workers than Joe Biden. The scrappy kid from Scranton truly knows that when our unions are strong, our country is strong.”

The organization did not endorse a candidate for the Democratic nomination Sunday but said it was committed to defeating Trump.

U.S. Representative Andy Kim, D-Hamilton, New Jersey, threw his support behind Vice President Harris to replace Biden, calling her candidacy “historic.”

“Not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue on the incredible progress we’ve started. The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together,” Kim added.

U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle, D-Philly, said he was “proud to be one of Joe Biden’s biggest supporters.”

Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija said he was “beyond proud and excited to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for this historic opportunity,” and thanked Biden for a “lifetime of service.”

No candidate of any major political party has ever stepped aside during a general election. With just four months to go until Election Day, some Republicans have already said they plan to take legal action to stop Democrats from bringing forward another candidate.

Biden, 81, was already the oldest president in U.S. history and was facing amplified calls to step aside after a disastrous debate appearance raised doubts over his fitness to serve.

Supporters of Trump have rallied around the former president in the wake of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, the details of which are still being pieced together.