Philly-area officials react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro is speculated as a possible vice presidential candidate to Kamala Harris.
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
President Joe Biden announced he will end his bid for reelection Sunday, ending a tumultuous second race for the White House against Donald Trump.
Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president and said he plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office. In a statement, Harris said she intends to “earn and win the nomination.”
July 21, 2024
Biden’s unprecedented withdrawal drew quick reactions.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro praised Biden, calling him one of the “most consequential presidents” in modern history.
“President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom,” Shapiro said in a post to X.
The one-term Pennsylvania governor’s name has been mentioned as a possible pick to run for VP alongside Harris.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy thanked Biden for “over 50 years of service to our grateful nation.”
Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick said in a statement Biden was “not capable of serving as Commander-in-Chief.” Former President Trump made similar comments following Biden’s departure in a post to Truth Social, saying Biden was “not fit” to run for president or hold office.
Bob Brady, chair of the Philadelphia Democratic Party, said he was proud to support Harris in her bid for the White House, and urged delegates attending next month’s Democratic National Convention to do the same.
“Vice President Harris will have the immense responsibility of choosing a Vice Presidential nominee. Our Governor, Josh Shapiro, would be an excellent choice. His addition to the Democratic ticket would significantly boost our chances in Pennsylvania and in communities like ours across the country,” Brady said in a statement.
In a statement, Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, a coalition of labor unions representing over 150,000 workers in the Philadelphia area, said, “There has been no greater champion for American workers than Joe Biden. The scrappy kid from Scranton truly knows that when our unions are strong, our country is strong.”
The organization did not endorse a candidate for the Democratic nomination Sunday but said it was committed to defeating Trump.
U.S. Representative Andy Kim, D-Hamilton, New Jersey, threw his support behind Vice President Harris to replace Biden, calling her candidacy “historic.”
“Not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue on the incredible progress we’ve started. The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together,” Kim added.
U.S. Representative Brendan Boyle, D-Philly, said he was “proud to be one of Joe Biden’s biggest supporters.”
Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija said he was “beyond proud and excited to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for this historic opportunity,” and thanked Biden for a “lifetime of service.”
No candidate of any major political party has ever stepped aside during a general election. With just four months to go until Election Day, some Republicans have already said they plan to take legal action to stop Democrats from bringing forward another candidate.
Biden, 81, was already the oldest president in U.S. history and was facing amplified calls to step aside after a disastrous debate appearance raised doubts over his fitness to serve.
Supporters of Trump have rallied around the former president in the wake of an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, the details of which are still being pieced together.
The chair of the Democratic National Committee said Sunday the party is committed to a “transparent and ordinary process” to selecting the next nominee.
WHYY News will have coverage of the DNC in Chicago Aug. 19–22. Subscribe to “The Swing,” WHYY News’ politics newsletter, to stay on top of all the headlines this election cycle.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.