California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday joined local Democrats in Doylestown to endorse President Joe Biden and tout the importance of Bucks County in the presidential elections.

“We are going to save democracy and bring back Biden and Harris for four more years,” Newsom told a cheering crowd of more than 200.

Newsom’s emphatic support for President Joe Biden comes amid concerns about his age and cognitive ability and calls for him to step aside following his performance at the presidential debate on June 27 against Republican challenger Donald Trump.

“I don’t turn my back on people that have had the back of the American people, one of our great American comeback stories,” Newsom said following the rally. “And so I really believe in the president, I believe in his character, I believe in his competency, his capacity.”

Newsom said he would not consider running for the nomination if Biden stepped aside and Democrats held an open convention in August.

“It’s the hypothetical that gets in the way of progress in terms of promoting this candidacy,” he said. “It’s exactly where the other party wants us to be, is having this internal fight, and I think it’s extraordinarily unhelpful.”

Ashley Ehasz, the Democratic candidate for Pa.’s first congressional district, state Sens. Steve Santarsiero and Sharif Street, state Rep. Tim Brennan, Bucks County Commissioners Bob Harvie and Diane M. Ellis-Marseglia and other local Democratic officials spoke at the rally, stressing the importance of the county in national races.

“The people here have the power to send a clear message to Donald Trump: Hands off our democracy,” Brennan said. “We have four months, four months to tell our neighbors and friends what’s at stake in this election because the stakes couldn’t be higher.”