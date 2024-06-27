LIVE • Updated 10 mins ago
Live updates: Biden and Trump face off in 2024 debate rematch
Follow along for live special coverage as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump debate on CNN.
What you need to know
- Biden and Trump are facing off in their first of two debates that circumvent the traditional Commission on President Debates
Debate dispatches
-
At the Trump Force 47 office in Newtown, Bucks County, Trump supporters gathered for the debate watch party.
Trump Force 47 describes itself as “the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Joe Biden and the far-left liberal Democrats.”
Abigail Vega will be 18 by November and plans to vote for Trump in her first election. She said immigration is the top reason for her support for the former president. She said she hopes both candidates “have matured” since the first time they faced off in the 2020 election cycle debate.
“I hope this is more presidential and more, you know, manly, like man-to-man, not child-to-child. So I can’t wait to see that growth and progress between both of them, not just Trump,” Vega said.
Jim Worthington, chair of the delegation to the Republican National Convention, said he wants to see former President Trump “correct the record” and address any “mistruths” President Biden shares during the debate.
Worthington has supported Trump since his successful run in 2016, and said Bucks County is the “battleground” for the presidential election.
“If you win Bucks County, you win Pennsylvania. If you win Pennsylvania, you become the president,” Worthington said. “So their strategy is to win Bucks County, keep the Southeast close, and he’ll become the president of the United States, guaranteed.”
Biden won Bucks County in 2020 by a slim margin, with 51.7% of the vote (204,712 votes) to Trump’s 47.3% (187,367). Hillary Clinton barely edged out Trump to win Bucks County in the 2016 election, with 48.4% of the vote compared to 47.8% of the vote for Trump.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in their first 2024 presidential election debate beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
The 90-minute debate, which will be moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash at the network’s Atlanta studio, will be available on CNN and the streaming platform Max.
Viewers and listeners can watch or listen to live special coverage starting at 9 p.m. on WHYY-TV, WHYY-FM or WHYY App.
Viewers without a cable login can also watch the debate on CNN’s website.
President Joe Biden took a jab at Donald Trump’s insinuations that he’s using drugs to enhance his debate performance.
Biden posted photos on social media and a message that he’s been drinking a canned beverage called “Dark Brandon’s Secret Sauce.” It’s just water in a can, but the ingredient label notes Trump’s 34 felony convictions and stresses that the main ingredient in the aluminum can is “MAGA Tears.”
I don’t know what they’ve got in these performance enhancers, but I’m feeling pretty jacked up.
Try it yourselves, folks.
See you in a bit: https://t.co/vD3mL9slj1 pic.twitter.com/Li4EM9mzve
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024
While Biden has tried not to dignify Trump’s criticisms, his campaign is now selling the canned water for $4.60 apiece. Biden noted that his wife, Jill, took the photos of him holding the beverage.
Elisha Morris, 67, a Norristown resident, descended on the Montgomery County Democratic Committee headquarters to watch the debate and get involved in local politics.
He said he’s hoping President Joe Biden reminds voters that his opponent, Donald Trump, has “no plan.”
“I hope people recognize what the Biden-Harris administration have done the last four years: bridges here in Norristown,” Morris said. “Some people are upset. ‘Streets are closed for eight months’ — because we’re rebuilding a bridge that was crumbling. That never happened under Trump. It happened under Biden. He’s reinvesting in America.”
He said he wants Trump “to act like the jackass that he is.”
“I want him to be exactly who he’s always been,” Morris said. “And then I want to see people that I know, Black and white, defend him. Because then, I’ll really know where they are.”
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
Tonight’s debate between President Biden and former President Trump is the first major moment of the general election with only one other debate scheduled. Here are 5 questions to think about ahead of tonight’s debate:
1. It’s getting old to talk about Biden’s age, but will he show vigor and be on top of the job to reassure voters he is up to the job?
If you watch conservative media, Biden is often described as senile, which has lowered the bar for him at every other major public event, like State of the Union addresses. He’ll have to do it again, but Trump and conservatives have lowered the bar to the point that Biden might only need to step over it. Because of it, Trump has resorted to baselessly alleging that Biden uses performance-enhancing agents. This will likely be the largest single audience of any day in this campaign yet, so Biden having a good, energetic performance would likely do a lot to reassure his base, which he desperately needs.
2. Can Trump look like he has a coherent grasp of the issues – or will he be unhinged, as he has in past debates?
Trump has said in recent days that he has been preparing his whole life and doesn’t need to hunker down for a week or two to prepare, which is what Biden has been doing. Often a president is the one who stumbles in the first debate in a reelect, but Trump also may be rusty, considering he chose not to participate in any primary debates. He’s never been a policy wonk, and his conspiracy theories, like about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, are rabbit holes that have turned off swing voters in recent elections.
3. What issues will the moderators focus on?
Expect inflation, abortion, foreign policy, immigration and Trump’s conduct, including his felony conviction and promise to pardon Jan. 6ers to be a major part of the debate. But what gets more time and focus? Polling shows Trump is currently trusted more on inflation, foreign policy and immigration, but Biden gets higher marks on handling abortion rights, and majorities think the investigations into Trump have been fair – despite his cries of political targeting. And how will the moderators handle fact checking? CNN has indicated it would be leaving that to the candidates.
4. Who will control the debate?
The moderators? Biden? Trump? Someone will affect the flow and that could show which candidate is more of the alpha. Trump has often run over moderators and candidates in past debates. Will new rules rein him in?
5. Who will the new rules benefit?
There won’t be a studio audience and candidates will be muted when the other candidate is talking. In theory, that should help Biden get his point across without the rampant interruptions of the 2020 debates when Biden told Trump to “shut up, man.” Or will it have an inverse effect by helping Trump look more sedate?
For more than three decades, the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) ran the debate process, scheduling the events and setting the ground rules.
But not this year. President Biden and former President Donald Trump parted ways with the CPD this spring.
Both campaigns complained the CPD was planning debates for too late in the season, well after many Americans vote in early voting.
Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon also pushed for a simplified format, with no live audience and muted microphones unless candidates are directed to speak –- choices she said allow voters to focus on the subject matter. The CPD typically holds debates at a college or university in front of a packed crowd.
“The Commission’s model of building huge spectacles with large audiences at great expense simply isn’t necessary or conducive to good debates,” O’Malley Dillon wrote to the CPD.
The Trump campaign agreed to the switch in rules. Leading up to the decision to debate on CNN, Trump had vowed to faceoff against Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”
There have also been feuds with CPD in the past. Both campaigns criticized the CPD’s handling of the 2020 debates. Plus, in the spring of 2022, the Republican National Committee announced it would be leaving the CPD, accusing the organization of bias.
In an interview with NPR, Frank Fahrenkopf, the co-chair of the commission, said that it was created as a neutral body “to avoid the haggling over key issues like the number of debates, schedule, format and moderators,” he said. “The debates belong to the American public, not to the campaign or the parties.”
There will be plenty of cameras in the debate room tonight, but in a break with precedent, no independent reporters will be there to bear witness.
Going back decades, a pool of 13 journalists travel with the president wherever he goes, and have eyes on him whenever he is in public. It includes a television crew, print and wire reporters and photographers, and a radio reporter.
The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) spent weeks advocating for the pool to be allowed into the CNN studio where the debate is happening. CNN and the campaigns agreed to allow still photographers in. But as for the rest of the pool, CNN ultimately decided to only permit a single print reporter to enter “during a commercial break to briefly observe the setting,” the WHCA said in a statement.
WHCA respectfully requests that CNN grant access to the WH print pool reporter for the duration of the debate. Access matters. Independent observation matters. Precedent matters. pic.twitter.com/wNxf8du4t1
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) June 27, 2024
However, while the two men are actually debating, the print pool reporter won’t be there to note off-camera or off-mic interactions for the rest of the press corps.
“We don’t know how this will play out in real time,” said WHCA president Kelly O’Donnell, noting that there is no audience and that CNN will mute the candidates’ microphones when it isn’t their turn to speak.
» READ MORE: There are no reporters in the room. That’s a break with precedent
Nearly two dozen people arrived early for the debate watch party hosted at the Montgomery County Democratic Committee headquarters in Norristown.
Prior to the event, organizers asked attendees via email to bring a lawn chair in case they ran out of seating. A few attendees appear to have gotten the message.
Jason Salus, chair of the county party, said the purpose of throwing debate watch parties is to provide “a welcoming environment for new folks” who want to get involved in the local electoral process.
Salus said he’s looking for President Joe Biden to lay out his accomplishments tonight.
“I think he can point to tangible examples of accomplishing them: the infrastructure act, capping insulin at $35 per month for seniors, incredible job creation and low unemployment,” Salus said.
Heard on All Things Considered
When President Biden and former President Donald Trump face off Thursday, it will mark the first time a sitting president and a former president have ever debated.
One of Trump and his team’s objectives has been to frame this election as a contest between strength and weakness. Those efforts could be undercut by a new format designed to avoid the chaos that marked their first faceoff.
Their first debate four years ago quickly unraveled into a mess of angry insults and personal attacks as Trump sought to bulldoze over Biden. It’s largely because of those interruptions that this debate switches up that format, eliminating an audience and muting microphones to avoid the chaos that marked their first faceoff.
The change is largely expected to hurt Trump.
» READ MORE: As Trump takes to the debate stage Thursday, his signature style may be muted
Ray Zaborney, partner and founder of Red Maverick Media and a Republican political consultant, said he expects Donald Trump to hammer President Joe Biden on the economy and inflation at tonight’s debate.
“I hear a lot about people who go to the grocery store and costs are up, go to the gas pump, costs are up, pretty much go anywhere and costs are up,” Zaborney told WHYY News.
Zaborney said that Biden’s biggest challenge is to “quite frankly look competent and not look like someone whose best years are behind him. I don’t want to be too hard on the guy, but it’s been a struggle to keep coherent sentences. That’s what you want to kind of show is the difference in vigor and back-and-forth.”
Zaborney said he thinks Trump will likely pick Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota or Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as his running mate.
Trump will be at a Virginia rally Friday, which Zaobrney said could also be an indicator that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a potential dark horse candidate for vice president.
Mitch Landrieu, national campaign co-chair for Biden-Harris and former mayor of New Orleans, told WHYY News that he expects President Joe Biden to come off strong tonight.
“President Biden’s going to take it to him,” Landrieu said. “He’s going to ask him about why he’s got a war on women and why he wants to ban abortion. He’s going to ask him why he said he wants to be a dictator on day one and why he continues to push these false lies that the election was stolen and that he was a part of an insurrection.”
Landrieu said that Keystone State voters should expect Biden to talk about economic achievements during his first term.
“He passed the four biggest pieces of legislation that have started to rebuild our country,” he said. “In Pennsylvania alone, you saw him create 547,000 jobs since taking office. You saw him cap insulin at $35 a month and 2.8 million Pennsylvanians who have Medicare have been able to take advantage of that. You guys saw firsthand when I-95 crashed, the president sent me and some folks down there to work with the governor to rebuild that.”
To hear former President Donald Trump tell it, the U.S. has fallen apart under President Joe Biden: the economy is failing, countries are emptying their prisons and mental institutions across the southern border and crime has skyrocketed.
Biden, on the other hand, has claimed he confronted an inflation rate of 9% and $5 gas prices when he took office, and boasts about his administration’s job creation without telling the full story.
There’s no comparing the volume of false and misleading claims Trump has deployed throughout his campaigns and presidency with Biden, who tends to lean more on exaggerations and embellishments rather than outright lies. But as the two men prepare to debate Thursday night, here’s a look at the facts around false and misleading claims frequently made by the two candidates.
Economy
Trump and his team like to claim his presidency gave the U.S. its “greatest economy in history.”
That’s not accurate.
First of all, the pandemic triggered a massive recession during his presidency. The government borrowed $3.1 trillion in 2020 to stabilize the economy. Trump had the ignominy of leaving the White House with fewer jobs than when he entered.
But Trump’s team likes to argue that only his pre-pandemic economic record should be judged. So, how does that compare?
— Economic growth averaged 2.67% during Trump’s first three years. That’s pretty solid. But it’s nowhere near the 4% averaged during Bill Clinton’s two terms from 1993 to 2001, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In fact, growth has been stronger so far under Biden than under Trump.
Now, Trump did have the unemployment rate get as low as 3.5% before the pandemic. But again, the labor force participation rate for people 25 to 54 — the core of the U.S. working population — was higher under Clinton. The participation rate has also been higher under Biden than Trump.
Trump also likes to talk about how low inflation was under him. Gasoline fell as low as $1.77 a gallon. But, of course, that price dip happened during pandemic lockdowns when few people were driving. The low prices were due to a global health crisis, not Trump’s policies.
» READ MORE:
Hours before President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump’s first debate of the election cycle, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis spoke with WHYY News about his expectations. Davis said he is confident that the sitting president will prevail.
“I think what we’re going to see is two distinct visions for America,” Davis said. “I think we’re going to see President Biden’s vision where he’s working to protect all of our freedoms and making sure that Americans have a fair shot. And I think we’re going to see Donald Trump’s vision where he strives to serve as a dictator on day one and give tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy and continue his attacks on women’s reproductive freedoms.”
Biden’s sagging poll numbers with Black voters have been a concern to the Biden-Harris team, and have emboldened Trump. Davis, who serves as co-chair of Black Pennsylvanians for Biden-Harris, said that the president will likely talk about his administration’s efforts for Black and brown communities.
“My advice to the president would be to continue to do what he’s been doing, which is talk about the historic accomplishments he’s been able to achieve in office like creating Black wealth, which is up 60% since the pandemic and the lowest unemployment rate among Black and brown individuals ever in our country’s history,” he sad
Davis and Gov. Josh Shapiro will be watching the debate at Biden-Harris watch party in Harrisburg.
President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, will meet for a debate on Thursday that offers an unparalleled opportunity for both candidates to try to reshape the political narrative.
Biden, the Democratic incumbent, gets the chance to reassure voters that, at 81, he’s capable of guiding the U.S. through a range of challenges. The 78-year-old Trump, meanwhile, could use the moment to try to move past his felony conviction in New York and convince an audience of tens of millions that he’s temperamentally suited to return to the Oval Office.
Biden and Trump enter the night facing fierce headwinds, including a public weary of the tumult of partisan politics. Both candidates are disliked by majorities of Americans, according to polling, and offer sharply different visions on virtually every core issue. Trump has promised sweeping plans to remake the U.S. government if he returns to the White House and Biden argues that his opponent would pose an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.
With just over four months until Election Day, their performances have the rare potential to alter the trajectory of the race. Every word and gesture will be parsed not just for what both men say but how they interact with each other and how they hold up under pressure.
“Debates tend not to change voters’ perception in ways that change their vote: They ordinarily reinforce, not persuade,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, the director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania and an expert on presidential communications. “What makes this debate different is that you have in essence two incumbents about whom voters have very well-formed views. But that doesn’t mean that those perceptions are right or match what voters will see on stage.”
» READ MORE: How the Biden-Trump debate could change the trajectory of the 2024 campaign
Trump has been hinting for months that he knows who his running mate will be, fueling speculation and (ever-shrinking) shortlists.
The former president even told NBC News over the weekend that the person he has in mind will “most likely” be in attendance, although there will be no studio audience.
“They’ll be there,” he said. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”
Trump has previously said he’ll announce his VP pick during the Republican National Convention in mid-July.
Some of the top contenders, as NPR has reported, include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Other possible picks include some of Trump’s former primary rivals, like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Many of those elected officials have made the cable TV rounds in recent weeks to sing Trump’s praises.
It’s a fitting form of vetting for a presidential candidate who rose to fame in part as the host of a reality show competition — and for a VP who will likely get a lot of airtime.
The stakes for the VP slot are high, especially since Trump has been the de-facto Republican nominee since the race started. His second-in-command will shape the future of the MAGA movement and potentially woo harder-to-reach voting blocs, like moderates.
Choosing a vice president generally comes down to strategy. NPR’s Ron Elving says Trump’s likely priorities should be doing no harm, followed by creating some form of unity in the Republican Party.
“Trump doesn’t need any more controversy,” Elving adds. “He doesn’t need anybody who carries any baggage of his own or her own.”
Read more from Elving about the stakes of VP selection over the decades — and how Trump is putting his spin on a familiar storyline.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump face off Thursday night in Atlanta for the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election. The debate, hosted by CNN, is historic because it will be the first debate between a sitting president and a former president.
A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters released Wednesday found Trump has a slight lead over Biden. The same goes for polling focused on Pennsylvania, a key swing state with the most electoral votes, where the lead is often within the margin of error — an effective tie. With less than five months before voting day, the stakes are high for the candidates as they try to inspire their supporters and woo the undecided voters.
The Biden campaign has the heavier lift when it comes to winning the debate, said James Lee, president and CEO of Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Polling and Research.
“They have to show Americans, we’re making progress, we’re moving in the right direction,” Lee said. “They have to try to convince the electorate and the viewing public that things aren’t as bad as Trump will make them out to be, we can’t risk changing leaders now because the threat of what Trump promises will take us in the completely wrong direction.”
Jeff Jubelirer, vice president of Bellevue Communications and a political consultant who has worked for both Democrats and Republicans, agrees, but added Biden also “has the bigger opportunity.”
“There’s a sense that many people aren’t expecting him to perform well, and that if he does a half decent job and he’s loosened and he answers questions concisely and clearly, has positive energy, and is enthusiastic and so forth, that would be a tremendous opportunity to help his campaign,” he said.
» READ MORE: What Keystone State voters can expect from the historic presidential debate
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election tonight in Atlanta.
It begins a new phase of the presidential race, less than five months out from Nov. 5, Election Day, as the matchup remains extremely tight. Biden and Trump stand virtually tied, according to the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, which echoes a months-long trend of recent national surveys.
The debate also breaks with campaign tradition, occurring months earlier than usual and with a new set of rules both candidates have agreed to, including no live audience. It’s also the first debate either candidate has participated in this campaign season. Biden largely ran unopposed, and Trump notably skipped the GOP primary debates.
Here’s what you need to know about this first debate.
Who will be there?
Biden and Trump are the only presidential candidates who qualified for the debate stage.
Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to meet the threshold, which required candidates to poll at 15% or higher in four national surveys and appear on enough state ballots that could theoretically push them past the needed 270 Electoral College votes to secure the presidency.
How is this debate different from those in the past?
Typically, presidential debates occur in front of a live audience, often in an event space on a college or university campus, and are coordinated by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).
But not this year. Both candidates have said they will not participate in the CPD’s previously scheduled and announced debates, lobbying for earlier matchups.
Instead, Biden and Trump will take part in Thursday’s debate on CNN and then a second in September hosted by ABC News.
Biden and Trump have agreed to the following rules:
- Microphones will be muted unless a candidate is directed to speak.
- Candidates are not allowed to bring prewritten notes or props. They will receive a pen and paper, as well as a bottle of water.
- A coin toss determined podium positions and the order of closing statements. According to CNN, Biden’s campaign won the coin toss and chose the podium to the viewers’ right. As a result, the Trump team chose to deliver the final closing statement of the evening.
What to watch for
Candidates will likely speak to recent respective legal dramas. The debate comes about a month after Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal charges in New York, becoming the first U.S. president in history to be convicted of felony crimes. Biden’s son, Hunter, who is not running for office, was convicted on felony gun charges in Delaware in mid-June and faces a second federal trial in September over failing to pay his taxes.
Biden will also likely address concerns over his age and ability to serve a second term. At 81, he is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and if elected for a second term, he would exit office at 86.
While the president has had public slipups throughout his first term, Trump, who is 78, has repeatedly criticized Biden’s mental ability, most recently speculating he should take a cognitive test. In that same speech, Trump incorrectly named the doctor who conducted his own cognitive exam while president.
On the issues, it’s expected the candidates will discuss the state of the economy and immigration policy, as both are consistently top issues for voters in national polling. It’s also possible the candidates will weigh in on international politics, given voters remain divided on whether the U.S. should be sending military aid to Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars.
The debate may also be an opportunity for Biden to address his decreasing support, when compared to 2020, among key parts of his base, notably Blacks and Latinos and young voters.
Trump is losing some ground among older voters, and the Biden campaign is trying to capitalize on that. Plus, the former president may still need to repair relations with Nikki Haley supporters who remain uncertain about backing him again.
What’s next?
Trump will likely announce his pick for vice president in the coming weeks. There will also be a vice presidential debate this summer. The date has not been finalized, but Vice President Harris agreed to one held on either July 23 or Aug. 13.
On the legal front, Trump will appear for sentencing in his criminal trial on July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, which begins on July 15 in Milwaukee. A month later, the Democratic National Convention will kick off on Aug. 19 in Chicago.
Trump and Biden will debate for a second time on Sept. 10.