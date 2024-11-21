Most of the country shifted right in the 2024 presidential election

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The country largely shifted to the right in this presidential election from where it was four years ago.

In 2020, President Biden won six of the seven most closely watched states, but this year, they all shifted toward President-elect Donald Trump.

What’s more, Trump is on track to win the popular vote this time, when Biden won it by 7 million in 2020.

Trump won the suburbs

The suburbs have become increasingly diverse and populous. More than half of voters in 2024 were in suburban areas, according to exit polls. They have become swing areas, home to some of the most closely targeted House seats, and a good barometer of who will win the presidential election.

The winner in the suburbs has won 11 of the last 12 presidential elections, dating back to 1980. And this year that was Trump, 51%-47%, according to exit polls.