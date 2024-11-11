Claims that millions of noncitizens would illegally vote evaporated after Trump’s win

This story originally appeared on NPR.

A day before the election, James O’Keefe, a content creator known for making undercover videos, posted a video on X alleging an employee at an NGO and a local official in Philadelphia were incorrectly advising noncitizens that they could vote.

“This is the smoking gun of attempted election theft,” wrote the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as he shared the video with his 3 million followers on X, the social media platform once known as Twitter.