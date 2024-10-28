Pa.’s Montgomery County and other swing state areas key to understanding the presidential race

North Carolina

16 electoral votes

2020 margin: R+1.3 (74,483 votes)

1. Wake (Raleigh): It’s the most populous county in the state and one of the fastest-growing in the country . That has meant a huge shift in its politics in favor of Democrats. In 2004, Republican George W. Bush won it with 51%. By 2008, Obama got 57% of the vote. Biden in 2020 won it with 63%. His margin of victory — 167,000 — is 25,000 more than all of the votes Bush got in the county in 2000. Biden saw a 100,000-vote shift in his favor in the state; 60% of it came from this county. Harris has to drive up the score here with young voters and the state’s most educated voters and white-collar professionals in other parts of the Research Triangle, like Durham and Orange, home to a host of big-name universities, like N.C. State, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Duke and Wake Forest.

2. Mecklenburg (Charlotte): Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. The county has seen a 21% population increase since 2010 and that has helped Democrats make this state more competitive. Like in Wake, Biden gained an almost 60,000-vote shift here.

3. Union: Just outside Charlotte, this is the highest-populated county that Trump won in the state in 2020. It’s one of five counties that border Mecklenburg, all won by Trump. Watch the margins here. Biden was able to cut into them, and Harris will need to do the same.

4. Robeson: What insulated Trump in North Carolina largely was his strength with white voters without college degrees. It’s the one state of the seven swing states in 2020 where he saw an increase in his vote margin with non-college white voters. But this county, one of the poorest and most diverse in the state, represents what Trump’s team has been able to do in appealing to rural, nonwhite voters. Robeson is 42% Native American, almost a quarter Black, 12% Latino, and had long voted Democratic. Yet Trump flipped it in 2016, then expanded his margin in 2020, winning with 59% of the vote there. He held one of his final rallies of the 2020 campaign in Robeson, pushing his message of the “forgotten” men and women after declaring his support for federal legislation that would recognize the Lumbee tribe .

5. Henderson: This is one of the more populous Trump-won counties affected by Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina. Trump won a majority of the votes in counties affected by Helene. Turnout there will give some idea how Trump’s vote is affected. Neighboring Buncombe County, home to Asheville, voted heavily Democratic, so Harris’ campaign will be watching turnout closely there, as well.

Boomerang: None. (Nash and New Hanover flipped from Trump to Biden. Scotland went from Biden to Trump.)

Georgia

16 electoral votes

2020 margin: D+0.23 (11,779 votes)

1. Gwinnett: This county, which was long Republican-held, represents the growing — and diverse — suburbs in the Atlanta area (and in the country) that helped Biden win the state for Democrats for the first time since 1992. It has seen a population boom in the past decade, has a higher-than-average median income than the rest of the country, and it is majority nonwhite. Biden won it with 58%, up from 50% in 2020 and 45% for the Obama-Biden ticket in 2012. Does that pace continue? The growth in the Atlanta area is the main reason Democrats have made the state more competitive. Similarly, pay attention to Cobb and Henry.

2. Hall: This is one of those populous, heavily Republican metro Atlanta counties Trump won by huge margins in 2020, but he won them by less than he did in 2016. To make up what was such a narrow margin statewide, Trump will look to drive up the score in places like this. Similarly, watch Paulding to the north and west of the city.

3. Clayton: Just south of Atlanta, this will be a good test of Harris’ ability to turn out Black voters. It’s 73% Black, 15% Latino and is the sixth-most populated county in the state.

4. Chatham (Savannah): So much attention is paid to the Atlanta metro area because of its size and growth, but watch the margins in places like Chatham, home to Savannah. It’s among the counties Biden won in 2020 by more than Clinton did in 2016. Some notable others: Muscogee (Columbus), Richmond (Augusta), Bibb (Macon), Baldwin.

5. Columbia: Just outside Augusta, this is one of those Trump-won counties, where Biden shrunk the margins. Others include: Houston (outside Macon), Effingham (outside Savannah), Glynn (Brunswick), Camden, Thomas and Lowndes.

6. Peach: This low-population county in the south central portion of the state won’t shift the state in a significant way by itself, but it will be a test of whether Harris can turn out rural Black voters to offset Trump’s strength with white, non-college voters. It’s 44% Black, went twice for Obama, but then flipped to Trump in 2016 and 2020, when Trump won it by a slightly higher margin.

Boomerang: None. And no counties flipped Trump to Biden, either.

Arizona

11 electoral votes

2020 margin: D+0.31 (10,457 votes)

1. Maricopa (Phoenix): Biden won the state by just over 10,000 votes, with a 100,000-vote swing from 2016 — 90% of that came from Maricopa, home to Phoenix. It was the first time in decades that Democrats had won the county, and it gave Biden 61% of his votes statewide in 2020.

2. Pima (Tucson): Biden ran up the score in this traditionally Democratic county. He netted 40,000 more votes here than Clinton in 2016. Similarly, watch Coconino (Flagstaff) and Apache, where Biden ran up the score in these Democratic-leaning counties.

3. Pinal: Trump won by wider margins in Republican-leaning counties like this one than in 2016. But look to see if that trend continues here and also Yavapai, Mohave, Yuma and Cochise.

Boomerang: None. But Maricopa was the big flip here from Trump to Biden.

Nevada

6 electoral votes

2020 margin: D+2.39 (33,596 votes)

1. Clark (Las Vegas): Two-thirds of all the votes in the state come from this county, which is home to Las Vegas. It will tell us whether Trump’s appeals on the economy to working-class Latino voters resonate. It is also home to a significant share of Asian American and Black voters.

2. Washoe (Reno): It has mirrored the statewide vote percentages for both parties in every presidential election since 2004 — and went with the winner each time.

Boomerang: None. Washoe is the key swing county.

