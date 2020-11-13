Philadelphia’s suburbs helped deliver crucial Pennsylvania for Biden

President Trump’s surrogates spent last Saturday at a landscaping firm in Northeast Philadelphia, making unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud in the city.

But it was Philadelphia’s suburbs and their continued shift to Democrats that helped seal Pennsylvania — and the election — for President-elect Joe Biden.

The four counties that make up the city’s suburbs — Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks — this year saw a surge in both the size of the electorate and support for the Democratic presidential candidate.

That surge came, at least in part, from people like Carmen Ferrarello.

Ferrarello lives in Upper Dublin in Montgomery County and teaches English at Upper Moreland High School, the school soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden attended. He always considered himself a moderate Republican — until Trump came on the scene.

In 2016, Ferrarello didn’t vote for either major-party presidential candidate, instead writing in former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan as a protest vote. But the real change, he said, came as he watched other Republicans rally behind Trump.

“For me, I guess it was the fact that the party just genuflected at his altar,” he said. “I remember that press conference where they had this long table, where every person who spoke talked about how wonderful Donald Trump was. … [I]t was something you would see in North Korea.”

In 2018, Ferrarello voted for a full slate of Democrats. He has since given up his Republican voter registration, and cast his ballot this year for Biden.

He’s not ruling out voting for certain Republicans in the future, but he doesn’t consider himself one of them anymore.

“I will never go back to that party,” he said.

Ferrarello isn’t alone in his shift. The Philly suburbs have trended bluer for years. But 2020’s increase in turnout and preference for Biden were striking.