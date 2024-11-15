From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Borough of Jenkintown spends more on police than the average municipality in the greater Philadelphia region, according to a recently released cost-to-benefit analysis.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) found Jenkintown spends 40% more per capita on law enforcement than similarly sized towns in Montgomery County.

DCED’s report concluded the Jenkintown Police Department is “overstaffed” by three police officers. There are 11 full-time personnel, including Chief Thomas Scott, and for all its services, it absorbed nearly $2.5 million in 2023 in taxpayer revenue.

“The biggest takeaway for me would be that we’re just spending too much money on our police force and that there are alternatives,” Jenkintown Borough Council President Jay Conners said.

Jenkintown’s elected officials and Scott have been exploring the possibility of disbanding the police department and contracting out services, citing increasingly high costs. The half-square-mile community of 4,000 residents dishes out nearly 50% of its annual general fund budget to policing.

As far as the options go, DCED highlighted several, including dissolving the department, creating a hybrid local police force, partnering with a neighboring community or outsourcing. Raising taxes is not an option.

“I would say that the forecast for some kind of decision to be made, as to how we’re going to proceed, will be made no later than January of 2025 — but that decision could be no decision too,” Conners said.