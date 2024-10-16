Jenkintown spends half of its budget on policing. Borough officials are still intent on dissolving the department

Jenkintown’s approximately 4,000 residents pay the sixth-highest municipal taxes and the second-highest school taxes in Montgomery County. The half-square-mile dedicates more than 50% of its annual $5 million budget to policing. The borough employs about a dozen officers.

“We’ve done many things to try and improve the police department, but the culture has been one of the biggest struggles because we just been dealing with a lot of pushback,” Scott said.

Borough officials, including Scott, believe the ballooning dollar figure to be unsustainable. They assert they can get better services at a reduced cost from a larger bordering township, such as Abington and Cheltenham.

“We have every intention of moving forward with dissolving our police department and contracting with another department,” Conners said. “Who that department is? I don’t know. When it all will happen? I can’t even say that — but that is our intention.”

Officers say they will suffer if the borough decides to abandon its department — families could lose their primary breadwinner. Some residents in opposition feel it could jeopardize public safety.

“It causes incredible amounts of stress on top of what’s already a stressful job,” Matteo said. “It’s been essentially a fact-finding journey for us because of the lack of transparency they have not only with the community, but the officers they employ and pretend to care for.”

Conners said the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development reached out to the borough and offered to conduct a cost-benefit analysis on disbanding the police department. According to Conners, the study is not yet finalized.

“The more we can speak to it, the better,” Conners said. “The fact that DCED reached out to us is an indication that we’re on the right path.”

Jenkintown isn’t the first community to consider closing its department to save money. The relationship between the borough and the police union is further complicated because the entities are deadlocked on negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

The previous contract expired last December.