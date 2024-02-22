Jenkintown police union rejects any plan to dissolve borough’s police department

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Jenkintown Police Benevolent Association (JBPA), which represents the borough’s ten full-time officers in ongoing contract negotiations, is opposing any consideration to dissolve the Jenkintown Police Department.

Borough officials have embraced the idea of contracting with neighboring townships like Abington or Cheltenham as a more cost-effective alternative.

JBPA President Anthony Matteo said the union believes there will be a human cost if the borough chooses to ax its department to save dollars.

“The membership’s concerns are the ten members of the police department and their families that will be impacted by shutting down a police department that’s been around for over 130 years,” Matteo said.

He said Jenkintown is equipped with veteran officers who know how to police a small town.

“We’ve created a department that’s been around, and it’s familiar with the problems of Jenkintown and the faces of our residents. You’re not going to get that with anybody else,” Matteo said. “It’s not going to happen.”

The small borough of 4,000 residents spends over 50% of its $5 million budget on policing, a price tag borough officials believe overburdens taxpayers. Residents of the half-square-mile borough have the second-highest school taxes and the sixth-highest municipal taxes in Montgomery County. Jenkintown officials have pointed to these facts as justification to seek alternatives.

“The highest part of any budget is going to be the police department,” Matteo said. “It’s just the reality of the situation. If you want policing in your town, it’s going to be the biggest part of a budget — that goes for a township as big as Abington to as small as Rockledge. That’s just the fact of life.”

Matteo said to save money, the borough could bring on more part-time officers to fill costly overtime shifts.

Jenkintown Borough Council President Jay Conners said if the department is ever dissolved — a situation he deemed a “hypothetical” — the borough would not ignore its officers and their families.

“We would by all means do everything we would do to take care of them. How that would look — I don’t really know, but we would look at severance packages and things like that,” Conners said.