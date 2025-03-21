From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Thursday, Montgomery County released its first-ever Community Health Assessment report, with the goal of developing a plan to improve health outcomes for residents.

In 2024, more than 3,300 people responded to the surveys and participated in focus groups conducted by the county’s Department of Health and Human Services Office of Public Health, and its partners. Community members’ answers were used to address questions about health concerns and create a profile of health and wellness in the county.

“As the health department, we see a lot of data about health statistics, what has already happened, what exists,” said Christina Miller, administrator of the Office of Public Health, at the Montgomery County Commissioners meeting on Thursday. “But you all know that often our residents, the people in our communities, we see and experience things way before they show up in health statistics. So this [assessment] helps us to understand a little bit more about what our residents are seeing and experiencing in their lives and in their communities, to help prevent some of those health statistics from rising.”

Topics addressed in the report include health status, maternal, parental and infant health, substance abuse and alcohol use, access to health care, health conditions, social needs and social determinants of health, and quality of life.

The findings will be shared at community conversations starting in the spring, and will inform officials’ work over the next year to create a Community Health Improvement Plan.

“This isn’t something that lives on a website or on a shelf,” Miller said. “We’re actually going to be going out and holding community conversations to share back what we learned and to get a little bit more perspective.”

In the second half of this year, community members and organizations will form action groups to address priorities and next steps for improving health outcomes and addressing the concerns identified in the report.

Here are a few key takeaways from the report.

1. Mental health, chronic disease and environmental safety are among residents’ top health concerns.

Mental health care was a top concern for nearly 40% of respondents. For 31.9% of residents who participated in the survey, chronic disease is a primary concern, and 29.6% of respondents said environmental safety was top of mind.

Primary health concerns varied by township and borough. Here is a map of the geographic breakdown based on where respondents live and what their concerns were.