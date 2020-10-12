All told, they added 11 seats in the House and five in the Senate.

Terry Madonna, a pollster at Franklin and Marshall College and longtime Pennsylvania political analyst, said those major victories also came with a downside: Most of the contests left for the general election are tougher, more uphill battles for Democrats.

Madonna, who has been observing the legislature for thirty-odd years, noted that Democrats are certainly closer to regaining control than they’ve been in the last 10 years when they lost the House for the last time amid a Tea Party wave.

But he added, he still thinks they could hit a ceiling.

“Could you rule it out completely?” he asked of either chamber flipping. “No, but it’s still a stiff challenge for the Democrats to do it.”

Forstate agrees. Most of the “low-hanging fruit,” he said, has already been turned blue.

“In some cases, the fundamentals are just against them,” he said. “The party registration is either just very Republican, or they’re more rural, or there’s a representative who has been there for years and is very locally popular.”

Take, for instance, the 151st District in Montgomery County.

It’s been held by state Rep. Todd Stephens, a young, moderate, relatively popular Republican, since 2011. The district has been on Democrats’ list for years, and Stephens has so far been able to fend off challengers. But the races are getting closer, Forstate noted. Two years ago, he won by fewer than 1,000 votes.

“He is popular,” he said. “But that’s a narrow margin and there’s going to be higher turnout [in the general election]. We’ll see.”

There are other factors at play, too. Namely, what happens at the top of the ticket.

If either Trump or Joe Biden wins by a landslide, they’ll likely pull the down-ballot races along with them. If the presidential race is closer, state House and Senate outcomes could be a little more unpredictable.

“In the landslide scenario, [Democrats] could possibly pick up nine [House] seats, in addition to holding on to some of those rural seats that they would need for their majority,” Forstate said. “The overall political environment is becoming very good for Democrats.”

Of course, whether there could be a “landslide scenario” is unknown.

Biden currently leads Trump by about seven points in an average of Pennsylvania polling.