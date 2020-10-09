A Philadelphia judge has tossed a lawsuit from President Donald Trump’s campaign over its poll watchers being denied entry to the city’s satellite election offices — an incident that led the president to claim “bad things happen in Philadelphia” during his recent debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

The president’s campaign claimed, without hard evidence, that the seven locations could be used for voter fraud, such as surreptitious early voting, and sought to send its own “poll watchers” to observe these sites. The campaign argued that these sites, where residents would register to vote or fill out mail-in ballots, would effectively qualify as polling places and that the campaign should be able to send representatives to observe operations.

When the City Commissioners, who oversee Philadelphia elections, rejected the demand last week, Trump campaign attorneys sued.

“No one’s asking to interrupt the process,” Trump campaign attorney Linda Kerns said. “All we’re asking to do is to shine a light on it.”

But Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Gary Glazer, in an order Friday, ruled that the satellite offices did not constitute polling places, leaving access to these locations to the discretion of the City Commissioners.

The back-and-forth led Trump to erroneously allude to the issue at a recent presidential debate — despite the fact that, at the time, the Trump campaign had no approved poll watchers in Philadelphia and no polling places had officially opened.