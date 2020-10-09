Thinking about voiding your mail-in ballot? Experts say you should think twice

Some anxious Philly voters that requested mail-in ballots now want to vote in person instead — and the trend has some experts worried that these Election Day audibles could do more harm than good.

Voters that already received mail-in ballots do still have the option to instead vote using a machine on Election Day. The process works like this: Voters bring their mail ballot and envelope to their polling place on Election Day, sign an affidavit with the judge of elections voiding that document, then proceed to a voting booth.

Although there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are less secure than those cast in a voting booth, Michael and Monique McCrossen, both Democrats, say they are now planning to void their mail-in ballots on Election Day. They worry that President Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the vote-by-mail system could mean mail ballots will be viewed as less legitimate or more vulnerable to legal challenges or counted too late to matter.

“Our concern now is the possibility, however remote, that signatures won’t match up or something,” said Michael McCrossen, an attorney. “Or, because the state cannot begin counting mail ballots until Election Day, the nightmare scenario of Trump appearing to be ahead on Election Day only to be surpassed later by Biden.”

This anxiety in Philadelphia is most acute among Democratic voters for other reasons: They make up nearly 77% of the city’s electorate and requested mail ballots at higher rates than Republicans. Both city election officials and local Democratic campaign operatives say a prospective surge of voters deciding to tactically scrap their mail-in ballots might cause unanticipated problems.

Democratic election lawyer Adam Bonin underscored that ballots mailed sufficiently in advance of Election Day or turned in at satellite voting centers are just as secure as machine votes. In contrast, he noted that the process of voiding a ballot was more time consuming than conventional voting, meaning it could back up lines at already busy polling places.

He urged those that do choose to surrender their mail-in ballots to do so at times when voting booths would be less busy.

“People should vote however they’re comfortable,” Bonin said. “But people who really want to do that should try to do that in the middle of the day and not during peak hours, in case it is something which slows down the line.”