A University of Delaware student has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly damaging a Holocaust display and going on what witnesses say was an antisemitic tirade.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Jenna Kandeel, 23, vandalized 10 Holocaust memorial flags Wednesday that the student group UD Hillel put on display for Holocaust Remembrance Week. Witnesses told police Kandeel spit on the flags and made disparaging remarks about Jewish people.

Kandeel, an undergraduate who has since been barred from campus, is charged with three misdemeanors, including the hate crime. She is also charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The arrest warrant stated Kandeel admitted to the vandalism, saying, “she was frustrated and triggered by the Holocaust memorial flag display and had intentionally damaged the flags out of frustration.”