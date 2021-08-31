Jewish student center at Univ. of Delaware plans to rebuild after 2020 arson attack

A blue tarp still covers part of the roof and plywood boards remain in place over windows and doors at the Chabad Center on the University of Delaware’s campus a year after the building was heavily damaged by arson.

Today, the building is much the same as it was immediately following that attack that happened as some students were returning for the start of the 2020 school year.

Since then, Rabbi Avremel Vogel has used temporary tents behind the center to provide Jewish students with a place to gather.

“One year ago, our world was turned upside down, falling victim to this unprecedented act of hate right here across from the University of Delaware,” he said. “It was an attack on the entire Jewish community of students here at the University of Delaware, which by extension is really an attack on all the students here at the University of Delaware.”

Since that day, Vogel said he has been pleasantly overwhelmed by the support from the community. In the first two weeks after the attack, a crowdfunding effort raised more than $500,000. Since then, the group has received financial support from the Longwood Foundation and the Welfare Foundation.

“You would think a year later you would kind of get used to it, but the miracles have just been happening time and time and time again. The amount of things that have fallen into place for us to be where we are today, we have not stopped being overwhelmed,” Vogel said. “Hopefully it’ll continue that way.”