Some Pennsylvania Jews reminded of Tree of Life shooting after arson attack on Josh Shapiro’s home

A year ago, Carole Zawatsky was invited by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to a Passover Seder, held in the same room at the governor’s official residence that was devastated by an arsonist just hours after Shapiro hosted this year’s Jewish holiday feast.

Now, as she looks at photos of the destruction, Zawatsky can envision where she had been seated and how deadly the attack could have been.

Like many others, Zawatsky is cautiously awaiting word from investigators about the motivations of the attacker, which are clouded by hints of erratic behavior as well as statements from his past.

Still, the attack hit the Jewish community hard in a state where such pain is achingly familiar. It targeted Pennsylvania’s religiously observant Jewish governor in the very place where just hours before he had hosted one of the central rituals of the Jewish calendar.

Zawatsky heads a Pittsburgh organization formed to counter antisemitism and memorialize the victims of another Pennsylvania assault – the murders of 11 worshippers from three congregations at the Tree of Life synagogue more than six years ago, the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

“Seeing those images is deeply traumatic,” said Zawatsky, CEO of The Tree of Life, the group established in the wake of the Oct. 27, 2018 killings. “It’s not too much to ask that we all live in a country where we celebrate our faith without fear.”

A murkier picture emerges on motive

The synagogue shooting trial revealed that the gunman, who was convicted and sentenced to death, had long been steeped in antisemitism and methodically carried out the attack.

In the Harrisburg case, things are less clear. Investigators have released only fragments of what the suspect, Cody Balmer, of Harrisburg, told them. His relatives say he has struggled with mental illness, and his lawyers suggested Wednesday that will be central to their defense.

“We have no definitive information about this person’s motive,” Zawatsky said. “We do know that there was certainly hate involved.”

Pennsylvania State Police said the 38-year-old Balmer confessed to the attack, harbored hatred for the governor and said he planned to beat Shapiro with a hammer.

“BALMER identified himself by name and related that Governor Josh SHAPIRO needs to know that he ‘…will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,’” police wrote as part of applications for search warrants. Exactly who and what that meant were unclear in the documents.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York on Thursday called on the Justice Department to determine whether the attack qualifies as a federal hate crime.

Audrey Glickman, a survivor of the 2018 attack and a member of Tree of Life Congregation, said she admired Shapiro’s composure, just hours after the attack, and his emphatic denunciation of hatred regardless of motivation.

“It takes a while to realize you’ve been attacked and what to make of it,” Glickman said. She admired “how he stood up right away and spoke strongly about it.”

Shapiro responded to the scene of the 2018 Pittsburgh attack as Pennsylvania’s then-attorney general. As governor, he took part in the 2024 groundbreaking for a new building to replace the synagogue, including a memorial, programming and other exhibits aimed to counter antisemitism.

Reminders of an overheated political climate

About 200 people participated in a somber march Wednesday night in Harrisburg. They walked from the parking lot of a synagogue to the governor’s residence, where they held a multifaith prayer vigil across the street.

Several marchers connected the attack to the overheated political climate.

“To deny it is like putting your head in the sand,” said retired Presbyterian minister Don Potter, 75, of Dillsburg, who said the images of the building’s interior with fire damage “made me sick.”

Enid Wassner, a retired child care worker from Hershey, said the fact that the firebombing occurring during Passover and targeted Shapiro and his family was “extremely worrying.” She noted that Jewish institutions and buildings in Harrisburg have had to increase security.

“Gradually things have been getting more worrisome, for me personally and the entire Jewish community.”