SNAP benefits for 2 million people in Pa. on hold during government shutdown

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not receive their November payments due to Congress’ failure to enact a federal budget.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture sent a letter on Oct. 10 to all state directors of SNAP ordering them to “hold” on sending all November payments to retailers that participate in the program.

Signed by Sasha Gersten-Paal, SNAP program development director, the letter warns there will be “insufficient funds” to pay SNAP benefits for about 42 million recipients nationwide if the government shutdown continues through October.

That outcome seems nearly unavoidable.

Democrats continue to demand that an extension of Obamacare subsidies slated to expire at the end of the year be tied to any budget deal, while Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump refuse those terms.

Without federal payments, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration said more than $366 million in monthly SNAP payments will pause in Pennsylvania for low-income families, seniors and children.

“The Commonwealth cannot backfill these costs so SNAP benefits are on hold until a federal budget is passed,” a spokesperson from the Department of Human Services said in an email.