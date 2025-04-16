Security review planned for Gov. Shapiro’s official residence after arson attack

An independent expert will review security at Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence after investigators accused a man of scaling a wall and setting fire to the mansion, state police said Wednesday.

State police said the review will be a risk and vulnerability assessment of the governor’s official residence following the arson attack, which caused extensive damage and forced Shapiro and his family to flee.

Authorities allege Cody Balmer scaled an iron security fence, eluded police and set the residence ablaze early Sunday morning. Investigators were combing his background to try to determine any motive for the attack, including whether it had anything to do with the Democrat’s politics or Jewish faith.

In court on Monday, Cody Balmer denied having any mental illness and described himself as an unemployed welder with no income or savings. A judge denied bail and ordered him held on charges including attempted homicide, terrorism and arson. He did not enter a plea.

Balmer told police he planned to beat Shapiro with a small sledgehammer if he encountered him after breaking into the building, according to court documents filed in this latest case of violence against political figures in the U.S.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that she had spoken to Shapiro. She described the arson as “absolutely horrific” and said she believes the alleged culprit “wanted to kill him.”

Federal authorities are working with state law enforcement and doing “anything we can to help convict the person who did this,” she added