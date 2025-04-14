What to know about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and the alleged arson at his official residence

A man is facing charges after authorities say he broke into the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion in the middle of the night, set a fire that left significant damage and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building during the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Firefighters extinguished the fire early Sunday morning and no injuries were reported. The suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, 38, was arrested nearby later in the day, police said.

Authorities said they were investigating how someone was able to elude police to break into the governor’s residence in Harrisburg.

Pennsylvania State Police Col. Christopher Paris said the fire was a carefully planned attack but emphasized the investigation is continuing. He did not give a possible motive.

Police call arson a planned attack

Balmer apparently scaled an iron security fence that stands around 7 feet (2.1 meters) and is monitored by security cameras, police said.

Police became aware someone had climbed over the fence and began a pursuit on the grounds but initially didn’t locate anyone.

Police allege Balmer broke into the southern wing of the residence, entering a room often used to entertain crowds and display art, and set a fire using a homemade incendiary device. Police declined to elaborate on the device, but the fire left significant damage to the room, charring walls, tables, buffet serving dishes, plates and a piano. Window panes and brick around doors and windows were blackened.

Balmer was inside for around a minute before he left and escaped the premises, authorities said.