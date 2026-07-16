What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware state and local officials on Thursday released police body camera videos of last month’s fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kadir Skinner by a Wilmington police officer. The family is disputing law enforcement’s version of events.

The videos were jointly made public by the state Department of Justice, the city of Wilmington and the Wilmington Police Department. The DOJ’s Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust is investigating the incident.

Wilmington Mayor John Carney posted on Facebook that the city remained committed to a thorough and complete independent investigation by the DOJ and the internal investigation by Wilmington police.

Family announces intent to sue for $25 million

The Skinner family and their lawyers held a news conference Thursday shortly after the videos were made public to call for transparency and announce plans to sue the city for $25 million. Family members did not take questions.

“It’s not enough. No amount of money can get this son back,” attorney Harry Daniels said. “It’s not enough. But we are going to do everything we can do in our power to get some redress and get a measure of justice.”

Attorney Chance Lynch said the family was calling for charges to be brought against the officer who shot Skinner.

“We’re not asking for anything special. We’re just asking for the same level of accountability to be placed upon this officer who took an oath to protect and to serve,” Lynch said. “A badge is not a license to take an innocent life.”