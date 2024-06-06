The Veepstakes is on. Here are 10 Republicans Trump could pick to be his running mate

In a past life, former President Donald Trump hosted the reality competition, “The Apprentice.” Now, he’s hiring for a new position: his running mate.

With Trump as the de facto GOP nominee for the 2024 general election, numerous Republicans have been vying to join forces with him and run together against the Democratic ticket, President Biden and Vice President Harris.

And Trump has made his vice presidential nominee selection process much like a televised contest between rising stars and seasoned politicians alike who are trying to demonstrate their loyalty. Several contenders, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, have recently appeared on cable news shows singing Trump’s praises.

“They’re all out there campaigning,” Trump said on Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin in May. “It might actually be more effective this way because, you know, every one of them thinks they could be chosen, which I guess possibly is so.”

A lot hangs in the balance on who Trump chooses: His running mate could help shape the future of the MAGA movement. And, the vice president nominee could woo voters who lean moderate and are skeptical of Trump, along with other voting blocs Trump is looking to tap into.

But for Trump, who has said he’ll announce his pick during the Republican National Convention that’s being held from July 15-18, his criteria is straightforward: He wants a supporter loyal to his ways, and someone who can help him win the race.

So who are the top contenders?

Tim Scott

Tim Scott loves Trump. He told Trump that himself this January, and ever since the South Carolina senator dropped out of the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Scott’s loyalty to Trump has only grown stronger.

Tea Party Republicans quickly identified Scott as a rising star in the GOP back in 2010, when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina’s 1st district. In 2013, he was appointed by former Gov. Nikki Haley to serve as the state’s junior senator, making him the only Black Republican in the Senate.

Scott has advised Trump over the years regarding racial justice, particularly in the aftermath of white nationalist rallies that took place in Virginia in 2017.

Pros : Scott espouses conservative Christian values while also leading his party on race issues. He’s also been one of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, including making his way to Trump’s hush money trial in New York.

: Scott espouses conservative Christian values while also leading his party on race issues. He’s also been one of Trump’s loudest cheerleaders, including making his way to Trump’s hush money trial in New York. Cons: Scott’s allegiance to Trump is unconditional, and that extends to Scott insisting Trump and rioters were not responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection, and refusing to say whether he’d accept the 2024 election results. That stance could alienate more moderate Republicans who disapprove of Trump’s handling of the 2020 election.

Kristi Noem

Noem, a small business owner helping run her family farm in South Dakota, moved into politics in 2006 when she was elected as a state House representative. Just four years later, she headed to Washington, D.C., when she won the state’s At-Large seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is in her second term as South Dakota’s governor.

While Noem called for a state lockdown during the start of the pandemic, she moved to a looser stance on social distancing and quickly became a media darling for conservative outlets. She has also passed bills that restrict gender-affirming treatment and are seen as anti-LGBTQ, all of which garnered her praise from conservatives.

Pros : Point blank, Noem is a woman, and in particular, a woman who comes from a Christian family of farmers. Seeing that Republicans are struggling in their messaging on reproductive rights and it led to major losses for the party during the 2022 midterm elections, Noem could help deliver a clearer message on abortion.

: Point blank, Noem is a woman, and in particular, a woman who comes from a Christian family of farmers. Seeing that Republicans are struggling in their messaging on reproductive rights and it led to major losses for the party during the 2022 midterm elections, Noem could help deliver a clearer message on abortion. Cons : A series of controversies surrounding Noem seems to be exponentially reducing her chances of being Trump’s running mate. She said earlier this year that Native tribes in South Dakota benefit from the drug cartel industry, leading her to be banned from all nine reservations in the state. Noem additionally wrote about having met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in her upcoming memoir, which she then asked her publisher to retract from the final copy. And to top it off, she wrote in the memoir about killing her family dog, which drew particular scorn.

: A series of controversies surrounding Noem seems to be exponentially reducing her chances of being Trump’s running mate. She said earlier this year that Native tribes in South Dakota benefit from the drug cartel industry, leading her to be banned from all nine reservations in the state. Noem additionally wrote about having met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in her upcoming memoir, which she then asked her publisher to retract from the final copy. And to top it off, she wrote in the memoir about killing her family dog, which drew particular scorn. Advisors in Republican circles say the puppy incident alone was enough to tank her prospects. But Trump has not publicly ruled out Noem over these controversies: “She’s been there for us for a long time… She’s loyal, she’s great,” Trump said soon after the dog story came public. “She had a bad week. We all have bad weeks,” Trump said.

Elise Stefanik

One of the leading conservatives of her generation, Elise Stefanik started off in politics as a newly minted Harvard grad working for President George W. Bush’s administration. She was on Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign team in 2012, and Paul Ryan mentored her at one point in her career — all of which is to say: in one lifetime, she was a moderate conservative. She even criticized Trump when the leaked Access Hollywood tape came out in 2016, criticizing him for his “inappropriate, offensive comments.”

That makes how quickly she shed that identity and ascended into Trump’s circle all the more remarkable. She spoke strongly in defense of Trump during the 2019 impeachment hearings against him. Two years later, Stefanik became chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021 after Liz Cheney was ousted from that post. She has since been at the forefront of Congressional hearings over antisemitism on college campuses, during which she grilled the presidents of University of Pennsylvania and Harvard last December.

Pros : She’s one of the party’s strongest leaders, she has the messaging that the party needs, and, not to mention, she’s a millennial and a woman. Republicans are in dire need of that kind of leadership — especially when it comes to abortion and bringing younger voters into the fold.

: She’s one of the party’s strongest leaders, she has the messaging that the party needs, and, not to mention, she’s a millennial and a woman. Republicans are in dire need of that kind of leadership — especially when it comes to abortion and bringing younger voters into the fold. Cons: Stefanik’s rapid political transformation is an eyebrow raiser that’s led some to question her motivations for that shift. Stefanik has reacted strongly to that insinuation, including when it came up in a recent interview on Fox News Sunday. She’s also from New York, and won’t be able to carry the state for Trump and boost any lead over Biden.

Doug Burgum

The governor of North Dakota first made it big as the head of tech company Great Plains Software, which he later sold to Microsoft for $1.1 billion in stock in 2001. He continued to amass a large fortune through his real estate development firm and a software venture capital group, before winning the governor’s race in 2016 on an anti-establishment message.

He made a short-lived bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, but since dropping out last December, he’s been a top supporter for Trump.

Pros: Burgum is very wealthy. The allure of political funding alone is enough for Trump to seriously consider him as a running mate.

Burgum is very wealthy. The allure of political funding alone is enough for Trump to seriously consider him as a running mate. Cons: Burgum doesn’t have the kind of household name recognition to complement Trump, or even make anti-Trump Republicans feel better about casting a vote for a Trump-Burgum ticket. Plus, like Noem in South Dakota, North Dakota is a lock for Trump which isn’t going to be much help in crucial swing states.

Byron Donalds

The Florida Congressman may only be a two-term newcomer, but Trump is keenly aware of Donalds’ starpower, as he has become a media regular advocating for Trump’s cause. Donalds, who is a Black evangelical Christian, had been fighting for education reform early on, along with wife Erika Donalds, in the push to implement book bans and expand tax-funded charter schools.