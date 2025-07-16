From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The violent reaction by a Delaware state trooper to a teenage doorknock prank at his home in 2023 has already ended his career and landed him behind bars for breaking a 15-year-old’s eye socket and other crimes.

Now, that youngster’s guardian and two of his friends, who are now adults, are suing former trooper Dempsey Walters, state police, and other officers and local forces involved in the armed response that Walters initiated.

The victims allege that they were subjected not only to assault and battery, but also to cruel and unusual punishment, false imprisonment and discrimination. The victim, who was 15, is Latino, and his two friends are Black. Walters is white. They were identified by pseudonyms in the lawsuit to protect their identity.

The lawsuit, filed this week in Superior Court, seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit also aims to identify and hold accountable other officers from the New Castle County, Elsmere, and Newport forces who participated in the chase, apprehension and detention of the teens in the trooper’s neighborhood near Elsmere.

The victims’ attorney, Chris Johnson, said that others besides Walters and fellow state troopers who have previously been identified are also culpable.

“We also had other officers, some we know of and some we don’t even know their names yet, who may have acted and/or aided and abetted the torture of our clients,” Johnson told WHYY News on Wednesday. “We applaud the Attorney General’s Office for taking swift action there, but there were also other officers there. We haven’t had access to all the hours of [policy body camera] footage that day.”

State police said they had no response to the lawsuit because it’s “an active legal matter,’’ Lt. India Sturgis said.

Walters pleaded guilty in October to two felonies — deprivation of civil rights and second-degree assault — and four misdemeanors — two counts each of third-degree assault and official misconduct. A judge sentenced him to one year in prison but with good time factored in, he has already been released from prison and is serving four years of probation.

Jennings spoke about her horror at viewing the footage of the incident when Walters pleaded guilty.

“The defendant chose to extract his own form of personal justice by embarking on a violent assault,” Jennings said. “No one is above the law or beneath justice.”