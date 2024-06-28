There were some shaky moments from Biden, but the chasm between Trump and the Democratic Party was enough fuel to keep the left-leaning crowd energized.

Biden’s strongest moment with his remote audience occurred around the halfway mark — when he went on the offensive. In reference to Trump’s recent conviction in the hush money trial, Biden said Trump has “the morals of an alley cat.”

The jab elicited the largest collective hoot of the night. During the commercial break, the group of more than 60 people took an ice cream break.

“He’s Uncle Joe,” said Elisha Morris, of Norristown. “He may have fumbled a couple of words there. He may have fumbled on a couple of sentences, but he was clear and concise throughout the night.”

Mark Weiss, a Democratic committee person in Abington Township, wasn’t super enthusiastic about the performance.

“I was hoping that President Biden would be a little bit more glib. I think he improved after the first couple of questions, but there were some moments that I was like — uh,” Weiss said.

He wanted to hear more policy and less Trump.

Jason Salus, chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, believes Biden accomplished his goal of expressing his accomplishments in office — even if there were some stumbles along the way.

“If you listen to the content of the president’s answers, he’s right on the issues. I call it suburban sensibility where the tax system is fair, where working folks have a shot, where our rights are protected and defended,” Salus said. “Those are the things that suburban voters care about.”

Just 44 miles away, at the Trump Force 47 office in Newtown, Bucks County, a crowd of roughly 50 people were an equally spirited virtual audience, cheering Trump while laughing and groaning at Biden’s responses.

“There’s the border, the economy right now with gasoline prices and food prices going up again,” said Jim Petrino, a Trump supporter. “And I guess one of the biggest things is Biden’s stability. Is he able to stand for an hour? Is he able to hold the conversation for an hour? Legitimate conversation.”