Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

Shapiro said while his name was on the ballot, “it was always your rights, it was always your futures that were on the line.”

He said during his campaign, Pennsylvanians shared with him a love for the state and a “love of freedom.”

“You won,” he said. “Opportunity won. A women’s right to choose won. … Your right to vote won. … Our Democracy endures.”

Austin Davis, who ran to be Shapiro’s lieutenant governor, called Tuesday a “historic” night, noting he’ll be Pennsylvania’s first Black lieutenant governor. He said Shapiro’s win sends a message — particularly to young people of color in Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania will always be a place where we’re all welcomed and all have the opportunity to succeed,” he said.

Shapiro, the state attorney general, campaigned on a platform of securing abortion and voting rights, creating more jobs, strengthening public safety, rasing the minimum wage, and investing in the state’s ailing infrastructure.