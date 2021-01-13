Mastriano campaign spent thousands on buses ahead of D.C. insurrection

Campaign finance records show that State Sen. Doug Mastriano’s campaign spent thousands of dollars on charter buses ahead of the Washington D.C. rally that ended with supporters of President Donald Trump violently storming the halls of Congress last week during an insurrection.

Mastriano (R-Franklin), rumored to be a future GOP gubernatorial candidate, has faced calls to resign for attending the rally. A review of the state senator’s campaign finance records shows that his committee paid $3,354 to Wolf’s Bus Lines in three installments for “bus reservations” about six days before Trump’s “Save America” rally.

The same week the payments were made, Mastriano posted an event on Facebook offering bus rides to D.C. on Jan. 6 –– charging attendees $25 dollars for an adult and $10 for children.

Mastriano refused multiple requests for comment. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman says Mastriano was within his First Amendment rights and declined to pursue punishment.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) reiterated a call for his Republican colleague to be thrown out of the legislature.

“He needs to be expelled,” he said. “This was not a bus trip to the casino. This was a trip organized to overthrow the government.”

In the aftermath of the insurrection, Mastriano said he took no part in a mob that rushed Capitol Hill, and he disavowed the violence. The action resulted in five deaths, including a police officer.

But in the days leading up to the event, the state senator repeatedly stoked unfounded voter fraud claims.

Robert Maguire, a research director for campaign finance watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, echoed concerns about Mastriano. He says responsibility for the attack on Congress goes far beyond Trump.

“He was helped at every step along the way by political allies at the state and federal level who amplified his baseless conspiracy theories and actively helped rally supporters to the Capitol after weeks of whipping them into a violent frenzy over lies about a stolen election,” he said. “Every single one of these officials bears responsibility for the damage they have done.”

Widespread GOP organizing

Mastriano was not the only Pennsylvania GOP official linked to orchestrating travel to D.C. last week. A review of dozens of social media pages and event listings show that at least ten county level GOP chapters encouraged or directly facilitated trips to the capitol.

The Cumberland County Republican Committee scheduled buses to transport Trump supporters to D.C. the morning of Jan. 6. In a Facebook post from Jan. 3, the committee exhorted its members to “continue to rally for our President and stop the steal!!”

On Monday, the committee issued its first statement on Facebook addressing the violence at the Capitol. Leaders condemned it — with caveats.

“While we denounce the violence that occurred last week, we voice our support for the thousands of PEACEFUL protestors, including two busloads of protestors from Cumberland County, who went to Washington, D.C. last Wednesday, on December 12, 2020, and on November 14, 2020, to raise awareness of the widespread fraud that occurred during the 2020 election,” the committee wrote.

All allegations of widespread fraud have been proven baseless, and all lawsuits alleging fraud have been thrown out in court.