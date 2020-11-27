President Trump invited Pa. lawmakers to the White House. Then everyone went silent.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday summoned Republican members of the Pennsylvania legislature to the White House after a GOP hearing in Gettysburg in which Trump phoned in to reassert his false claim that he “won Pennsylvania by a lot.”

But on Thursday, no one wanted to talk about the meeting.

The White House did not issue a public statement about the visit, and lawmakers who made the trip to Washington were silent.

President-elect Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes by 80,555 votes, according to the results Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar certified Tuesday. The former vice president is ahead in the national popular vote by about six million votes. Election officials across the country have found no evidence of widespread fraud, as Trump has alleged.

Even with the Biden transition underway, the president is pressing ahead with increasingly desperate attempts to invalidate the election or raise doubt about Biden’s legitimacy as the incoming president.

On Wednesday, Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani brought his baseless case to a hearing convened in Gettysburg by the all-Republican state Senate Majority Policy Committee.

Giuliani alleged that the election had been stolen and covered up with the assistance of “Big Tech,” the news media, and the courts. Trump called in to the hearing, speaking through attorney Jenna Ellis’ cell phone held up to the microphone, and falsely claimed: “This election was rigged, and we can’t let that happen. This election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all these swing states by a lot.”

Afterward, several Republican lawmakers from Pennsylvania were invited to the White House to meet with Trump. CNN, citing two sources, said the meeting was expected to take place in the West Wing. The legislature’s Republican leaders — the GOP has a majority in both chambers — were notably not among the attendees, according to the leaders and their spokespeople.

It’s unclear what Trump was hoping to accomplish by meeting with Pennsylvania lawmakers, especially without the leadership present. It was the second time in as many weeks that the president had brought Republican state lawmakers to the White House regarding the election; he did the same with Michigan legislators Nov. 20.