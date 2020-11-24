In rare move, bipartisan panel rejects Pa. House request to audit 2020 election

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

An attempt by Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled legislature to audit the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election failed Monday when a bipartisan panel rejected it, citing its redundancy.

The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee voted 2-1 against the audit, which was requested by the House last week. The two Democrats on the panel voted against the measure, with one Republican in favor and another absent from the meeting.

In rejecting the request, the panel’s two Democratic members — Sen. James Brewster (D., Allegheny) and Rep. Jake Wheatley (D., Allegheny) — said it would duplicate the efforts of an ongoing Department of State audit, which is mandated by law.

“There are other ways of validating our election results, making sure we had a fair return in our election process. And I would encourage us to not prolong this wasted effort,” said Wheatley, who is treasurer of the committee. “I would just really suggest that we put this to bed now and move forward with some of our other prioritized reports and audits.”

The resolution — passed by the House on Thursday by a 112-90 vote, with three Democrats joining the Republicans — directed the finance committee to compile a report auditing the accuracy of the results and identifying any inconsistencies. The measure was a watered-down version of an earlier attempt by the state House to investigate the presidential election. But, in a somewhat unusual move, the bipartisan, bicameral panel rebuffed the latest House request.

Sen. Bob Mensch (R., Montgomery), who voted in favor of the audit, said he wasn’t sure whether the committee had ever said no to adopting a requested study. Patricia Berger, the committee’s executive director, said she recalled at least two instances in which a study was adopted but not completed.

Republican legislators maintained that the resolution was necessary because the audit would be independent of a review by Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar, who they noted is named in several election lawsuits brought by President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Counties were expected to certify their election results Monday.