When former President Donald Trump told millions of Americans during Tuesday’s presidential debate that “our elections are bad, and a lot of these illegal immigrants coming in, they’re trying to get them to vote,” he was not just repeating a baseless claim intended to undermine the results of the upcoming 2024 election.

He was also echoing the latest iteration of a once-fringe racist conspiracy theory that has now become mainstream in the Republican Party. The conspiracy – known as the “great replacement” – claims there is a plan to bring nonwhite immigrants into the United States and other Western countries to replace white voters to achieve a political agenda.

Throughout this presidential campaign season, Trump and his allies have repeatedly claimed that Democrats allowed migrants to enter the country so they would vote in the 2024 election – despite the fact that no evidence has surfaced of a mass scheme to register undocumented immigrants. Noncitizen voting in federal elections is illegal and rare, and there are checks in place to deter and prevent it. (A small number of localities permit noncitizens to vote in municipal elections for positions such as school board using separate ballots from those used for state and national elections. The number of noncitizens who ultimately cast ballots is very small.)

“They can’t even speak English. They don’t even know what country they’re in, practically. And these people are trying to get them to vote, and that’s why they’re allowing them into our country,” Trump said during Tuesday’s debate.

Social media influencers and groups allied with Trump have sought to keep the issue alive, frequently hyping thinly sourced stories claiming noncitizens are being encouraged to vote that have turned up no concrete evidence.

NPR has reported that replacement theory has penetrated a much more mainstream portion of American society in recent years. A 2022 poll, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that one in three American adults now believes in a version of it.

Rhetoric with a history of inspiring violence

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, a professor at American University and founding director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL), said the baseless narrative has become so commonplace in the GOP’s political rhetoric that she barely registered Trump’s invocation of it during the debate.

“Not only did it not shock me, I didn’t even hear it,” she said.

Miller-Idriss said that replacement theory fits into an array of fears that GOP elected officials and right-wing media outlets like Fox News have stoked around the theme that political elites, a shadowy cabal of powerbrokers, or even undocumented immigrants, are trying to rob Americans of something they hold dear.

“Whether it’s your Second Amendment rights or your white-majority country or… your votes are being stolen. … Now your pets are being stolen and then eaten,” she said. “I mean, it’s so absurd to hear it go to the pets, but it’s the same thing. There’s always something that’s being taken away from you and unfairly given to someone else. That narrative is incredibly powerful.”

Two days after the debate, a bomb threat shut down city hall and multiple municipal facilities in Springfield, Ohio. Springfield was the center of the unfounded claim that Trump amplified during the debate, falsely asserting that Haitian immigrants were eating residents’ pets. The e-mailed bomb threat suggested that untruths about migration may feed threats of violence for some time.