Pa. Republicans drop effort to create ‘election integrity’ panel with subpoena power

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania Republicans have dropped their plan to create an “election integrity” panel with subpoena power, an effort Democrats feared would lead to a “stealth attack” on voting.

The resolution would have created a committee of five House lawmakers — three Republicans and two Democrats — to investigate and review the Nov. 3 election. The group would have been empowered to subpoena “witnesses and documents” and initiate legal filings.

Following the measure’s introduction in late September, Democrats quickly raised concerns that the panel could be weaponized to impound ballots and delay Pennsylvania’s election results.

Republicans, meanwhile, defended the committee as a straight-forward oversight panel. While leadership planned to call up the resolution for a vote last week, the plan was delayed after a GOP representative tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an email to House Republicans on Friday, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre) said he had removed the controversial resolution from the voting calendar “for the remainder of this legislative session” after talking with members.

“The common themes from those conversations show that you understand this select committee was being formed with the best of intentions, but the left and their media allies distorted the image of a bipartisan committee into a nefarious effort on our part to interfere with the upcoming election,” he said. “Nothing can be further from the truth. This caucus has maintained its commitment to the security and safety of our election with on-time results for months.”

Benninghoff said forming the committee “is the right policy,” but that now is the “wrong time to run the proposal.”

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming), who told members of the House State Government Committee the intent of the measure was to conduct investigations and recommend improvements following the Nov. 3 election.

Still, the resolution’s language said the committee’s work would be done in part to “improve the conduct of” the upcoming election. Everett declined to amend the resolution during a committee hearing in response to Democrats’ concerns, but said he would consider doing so when the measure reached the House floor.