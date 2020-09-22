Registering to vote

Here’s the first thing all Pennsylvania voters should know: If you want to cast a ballot in the commonwealth, you have to register by Oct. 19.

You can do it online within a few minutes using this portal. You can also register through the mail by filling out this form and sending it back to your county election office — you can find a list of addresses and phone numbers for those here. Plus, you can register in person at your county office, at a PennDOT driver’s license center or at a list of other state-run offices.

Anyone can register to vote, so long as they will have been a U.S. citizen for at least 30 days before the election, are a resident of Pennsylvania and are going to be at least 18 by the election.

People who are incarcerated for felonies can’t vote under state law, but people serving time for lesser charges or out on probation, parole or house arrest are eligible.

The above links also work if you need to update your name or address or want to change your party affiliation.

If you’re not sure if you are registered, the Department of State has a lookup tool you can use to check. Just enter your name, county, zip code and date of birth, or your driver’s license or state ID number, and you’ll be able to see your registration details, which legislative districts you live in and where your polling place is.

Pros and cons of in-person and mail-in voting

By now, you’re probably aware that thanks to COVID-19 risks, many local, state and federal officials are encouraging voters to cast ballots by mail, instead of in person.

In-person voting is, of course, still an option. Unlike June’s primary, which had temporary rules in place that cut down on in-person voting locations, polling places won’t be consolidated in November, barring some unexpected action by the legislature.

Counties have struggled to wrangle enough poll workers, and are still finalizing all their polling locations. But for voters who don’t have major health concerns and don’t want to deal with a mail-in ballot, in-person voting is perfectly viable.

Mail voting is safer, but it too comes with its own drawbacks. The key one is speed.

Thanks to the pandemic — and, some would argue, federal restructuring — the U.S. Postal Service is running more slowly than usual.

USPS officials have recommended that voters mail their ballots no later than seven days before the election, which they say is enough time to be confident the ballot will make it back to the county election office in time.

That is not, however, a timeline that works particularly well with Pennsylvania’s election laws.