Judge rejects Trump lawsuit over Pa. ballot drop boxes

A federal judge in Pennsylvania has rejected a suit from President Donald Trump’s campaign that sought to bar use of mail ballot drop boxes across the state.

The boxes were first used in this year’s primary and were deployed to keep up with unprecedented demand for mail-in voting. But in June, the Trump campaign sued the state of Pennsylvania and each county board of election in the federal Western District of Pa., arguing the decision by election officials had unconstitutionally taken power away from the legislature.

The suit further argued that varying decisions by different county election boards would lead to an inconsistent election system and that the overall mail voting system would be wracked by fraud.

“Defendants have sacrificed the sanctity of in-person voting at the altar of unmonitored mail-in voting and have exponentially enhanced the threat that fraudulent or otherwise ineligible ballots will be cast and counted in the forthcoming general election,” read the campaign’s initial suit.

But, in an opinion Saturday morning, U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan ruled in favor of the state, asserting that the Trump campaign had struggled to come up with tangible evidence to support their claims of impending fraud.

“While Plaintiffs may not need to prove actual voter fraud, they must at least prove that such fraud is ‘certainly impending.’ They haven’t met that burden,” Ranjan wrote.