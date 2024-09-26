What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

If you would like to cast your ballot this election without stepping out of your home, you may do so, as long as you’re registered to vote in the Garden State. But there are several steps that need to be followed.

How to get a mail ballot

To get a mail ballot, you need to complete an application for vote-by-mail ballot and return it to your county clerk. The ballot must be requested no less than seven days before the election. The deadline this year is Oct. 29. If you miss the window, you must get a mail-in ballot from your county clerk by 3 p.m. the day before Election Day.

How to Complete and Return Your Mail Ballot

When you receive your mail ballot:

Make sure you have the actual ballot

Make sure there is an inner envelope with an attached certificate

Make sure there is a mailing envelope.

Completely fill in the oval next to each of your candidate selections in blue or black ink, fill in and sign the certificate, keeping it attached to the inner envelope, then place the ballot into the certificate envelope. Place the certificate envelope into the mailing envelope.

Returning your ballot

You have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, to return your ballot to your County Board of Elections office in person, or place it in one of your county’s secure authorized ballot drop boxes. You can also mail your ballot, but it must be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be received by your county Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after the close of the polls, which this year is Nov. 11.

You may or may not need to include a stamp on the ballot return envelope. It depends on your county. To find out, contact your county clerk.

According to the NJ Division of Elections, every mail ballot that does not bear a postmark date but is received by the county board of elections before or within 48 hours or two days of polls closing will be considered valid and canvassed, assuming the ballot meets all other statutory requirements.