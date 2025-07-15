From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As many theater and performing arts organizations are paring back and reorganizing their seasons to adjust to the lingering effects of the pandemic downturn, the Philly Fringe Festival offers a ray of optimism. It’s growing and so is its audience.

The 2025 Fringe lineup announced Tuesday morning features a record 331 productions in 96 locations, with a record 129 first-time creators. It runs Sept. 4–28.

Festival CEO Nell Bang-Jensen expects audience numbers this year to break records, too. This is the first Fringe Festival programmed and coordinated under her leadership, having stepped into the role during last year’s festival.

“2024 was better than ever. We had over 30,000 people come to the Fringe Festival,” she said. “That was huge for us.”

The Fringe is presenting eight headline works in the curated portion of the festival, with the rest being individual artist-produced shows under the Fringe banner.

The headliners include some names familiar to longtime attendees: Philly-born choreographer Rennie Harris will premiere “Beautiful Human Lies: Chapter 4,” an evening-length piece with dancer Megan Bridge that dramatically expands an original 7-minute dance the two premiered at Fringe 25 years earlier.