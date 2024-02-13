Opera Philadelphia announces new season without fall festival

“The Listeners” was developed by Opera Philadelphia in partnership with the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Norwegian Opera and Ballet, and was supposed to have its world premiere in Philadelphia two years ago. Instead, the Norwegian Opera was the first to produce the opera in Oslo, to be followed by Philadelphia.

“It was supposed to have happened in the fall of 2022, then was delayed like almost everything, especially in the U.S.: delayed six months, six months, six months,” said composer Missy Mazzoli. “As long as it’s not canceled, right? That’s all I care about at this point.”

Mazzoli, originally from Lansdale, Pa., had previously worked with Opera Philadelphia to develop and premiere the 2016 opera “Breaking the Waves,” which went on to global success. “The Listeners” will be her first opera to be performed in the iconic Academy of Music.

“The Listeners” is based on a global phenomenon of a mysterious hum heard by many people in a particular region but cannot be identified. Hums from no discernable source have been reported in places such as Taos, New Mexico and Auckland, New Zealand. A recent hum in Windsor, Ontario may have been solved.

In “The Listeners,” the hum is only heard by certain characters who gravitate toward each other to find an explanation and, ultimately, fall under the influence of an enigmatic cult leader.

At first, the hum is even kept from the audience, but ultimately the composer reveals the sonic monster.

“The hum is something that comes for these cult members when there’s something in their life that they’re not paying attention to when there’s something significant that they’re ignoring,” Mazolli said. “For all the cult members, the hum is coming for them for different reasons.”

