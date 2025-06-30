From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia theater companies are still recovering from pandemic shutdowns five years ago. Some smaller performance companies are banding together to devise long-term collaborative relationships.

Starting July 1, Azuka Theatre and Simpatico Theatre will share the same artistic director, Allison Heishman. Currently the leader of Simpatico, Heishman will straddle both companies once Azuka’s artistic director, Rebecca May Flowers, steps down to start a children’s theater company.

Heishman said this is not a merger, but she will lead both companies into a single, collaborative 2025-2026 season.

“It’s what we need to do to not just survive but to thrive in this industry,” Heishman said. “There’s so much uncertainty. There’s so much question about how we support the art and the artists the way we should be. Collaboration is about working smart and bringing more people in.”

“The goal at the end of the day is to continue making great art that speaks to Philly,” she said.