Gone since 2019, the Barrymore Awards return to honor Philadelphia-area theater

The Barrymore Awards are back.

After shutting down for the pandemic for three years, a ceremony honoring the best in Philadelphia regional theater happened Monday night at FringeArts in Old City.

The big winner of the night was the Delaware Theatre Company’s production of the musical “The Man of La Mancha,” winning seven awards: Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Matt Silva), Outstanding Lead in a Musical (Victor Rodriguez Jr.), Outstanding Supporting Performance (Justin Yoder), Outstanding Music Direction (Ryan Touhey), and Outstanding Lighting Design (Alyssandra Docherty).

Other big winners were Lantern Theater’s production of The Royale, a play about the true story of boxer Jack Johnson, which received three Barrymores: Outstanding Overall Production of a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play (Phillip Brown), and Outstanding Choreography and Movement in a Play (director Zuhairah McGill).

Theatre Exile won two awards for its premiere of “Abandon,” a new play by the Pulitzer-winning writer James Ijames. The company also won the Victory Award for Theater Education, for its community programs.

Another standout was Steve Pacek, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor way back in 2010 for his eccentric portrayal of the character William Barfee in the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Theater Horizon in Norristown.

In the solo number “Magic Foot,” Barfee consults his own foot to help him spell words. Pacek gives the character a distinctive speech impediment.

“He suffers from a rare mucous membrane disorder,” Pacek explained. “He’s a very specific individual.”

Pacek did not win that Barrymore Award in 2010, but thirteen years later he was asked to revive the same role with the same quirks at the Arden Theatre. This time he won.

The Arden Theatre also won two Barrymores for its production of “Clyde’s”: Outstanding Director of a Play (Malika Oyetimein) and Outstanding Ensemble of a Play.

Simpatico Theatre won the special Philadelphia Award for Social Insight, formerly called the Brown Martin Philadelphia Award, recognizing theater which “illuminates the way we live and interact with others as we seek to build community.” The winning play was “The Shadow That Broke the Light,” a solo show written and performed by Charlie DelMarcelle based on his relationship with his brother, who died of an opioid overdose.