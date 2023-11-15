Gone since 2019, the Barrymore Awards return to honor Philadelphia-area theater

The awards honoring Philadelphia regional theater have returned after a pandemic shutdown. Delaware Theatre Company is the big winner.

A scene from Man of La Mancha

Delaware Theatre Company's 2023 production of Man of La Mancha, Written by Dale Wasserman, Music by Mitch Leigh, Lyrics by Joe Darion, Directed by Matt Silva. (Photo by Matt Urban)

The Barrymore Awards are back.

After shutting down for the pandemic for three years, a ceremony honoring the best in Philadelphia regional theater happened Monday night at FringeArts in Old City.

The big winner of the night was the Delaware Theatre Company’s production of the musical “The Man of La Mancha,” winning seven awards: Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Ensemble of a Musical, Outstanding Director of a Musical (Matt Silva), Outstanding Lead in a Musical (Victor Rodriguez Jr.), Outstanding Supporting Performance (Justin Yoder), Outstanding Music Direction (Ryan Touhey), and Outstanding Lighting Design (Alyssandra Docherty).

A scene from Man of La Mancha
Delaware Theatre Company’s 2023 production of Man of La Mancha, Written by Dale Wasserman, Music by Mitch Leigh, Lyrics by Joe Darion, Directed by Matt Silva. (Photo by Matt Urban)

Other big winners were Lantern Theater’s production of The Royale, a play about the true story of boxer Jack Johnson, which received three Barrymores: Outstanding Overall Production of a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play (Phillip Brown), and Outstanding Choreography and Movement in a Play (director Zuhairah McGill).

A scene from The Royale
Lantern Theatre Company took three Barrymore Awards including Outstanding Overall Production of a Play for its riveting production of The Royale, a play about the life of boxing legend Jack Johnson. (Provided by Aversa PR)

Theatre Exile won two awards for its premiere of “Abandon,” a new play by the Pulitzer-winning writer James Ijames. The company also won the Victory Award for Theater Education, for its community programs.

Another standout was Steve Pacek, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor way back in 2010 for his eccentric portrayal of the character William Barfee in the musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Theater Horizon in Norristown.

A scene from 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Steve Pacek revives his performance of William Barfee in ”25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” a role for which he was nominated for a Barrymore Award when he played it at Theatre Horizon in 2010. (Peter Crimmins/WHYY)

In the solo number “Magic Foot,” Barfee consults his own foot to help him spell words. Pacek gives the character a distinctive speech impediment.

“He suffers from a rare mucous membrane disorder,” Pacek explained. “He’s a very specific individual.”

Pacek did not win that Barrymore Award in 2010, but thirteen years later he was asked to revive the same role with the same quirks at the Arden Theatre. This time he won.

The Arden Theatre also won two Barrymores for its production of “Clyde’s”: Outstanding Director of a Play (Malika Oyetimein) and Outstanding Ensemble of a Play.

A scene from Clyde's.
The staff at Clyde’s truckstop, made up of formerly incarcerated people, are portrayed by (from left) Kishia Nixon, Walter DeShields, and J. Hernandez in Arden Theatre Company’s production of Lynn Nottage’s comedy, ”Clyde’s.” (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Simpatico Theatre won the special Philadelphia Award for Social Insight, formerly called the Brown Martin Philadelphia Award, recognizing theater which “illuminates the way we live and interact with others as we seek to build community.” The winning play was “The Shadow That Broke the Light,” a solo show written and performed by Charlie DelMarcelle based on his relationship with his brother, who died of an opioid overdose.

DelMarcelle said he wanted to overcome the social stigma associated with drug addiction.

“I think the reason we haven’t been able to have any substantive policy discussions on how to save people’s lives is because of that stigma,” he said during the show’s run last January. “And not being able to talk openly about it.”

A scene from A Shadow that Broke the Light
Charlie DelMarcelle performs ”A Shadow that Broke the Light” surrounded by sheets of paper made from the donated clothes of overdose victims. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Simpatico Theater received $25,000 as part of the award. The Award for Social Insight is one of two Barrymore awards that come with a cash prize: The F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Artist comes with a $15,000 prize. It went to actor Anthony Martinez-Briggs, who has performed with many companies in Philadelphia, primarily in the HotHouse company of the Wilma Theater, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, and the hip hop collective Ill Doots.

There were four finalists for the Emerging Artist award, who each received $2,000: Ang Bey, Newton Buchanan, Tanaquil Marquez, and Pax Ressler.

Here is the complete list of 2022-2023 Barrymore Recipients:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Play

“The Royale” – Lantern Theater Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

“Clyde’s” – Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Malika Oyetimein – “Clyde’s,” Arden Theatre Company

Director Malika Oyetimein talks with Walter DeShields, who portrays Montrellous in Arden Theatre Company’s production of ”Clyde’s,” a comedy about the quest to create the perfect sandwich. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play

Melanye Finister – “Abandon,” Theatre Exile

Phillip Brown – “The Royale,” Lantern Theater Company

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play

Sarah Gliko – “Eternal Life Pt. 1,” Wilma Theater

Brandon Pierce – “Eternal Life Pt. 1,” Wilma Theater

Outstanding Original Production

“Abandon,” Theatre Exile

Outstanding Choreography/Movement in a Play

Zuhairah McGill – “The Royale,” Lantern Theater Company

Zuhairah McGill posing for a photo.
Zuhairah McGill is founder and producing director of First World Theater Ensemble in Philadelphia. She has been invited to perform her one-woman show, ”Sojourner,” at the National Black Theater Festival in North Carolina. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

“Man of La Mancha” – Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

“Man of La Mancha” – Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Matt Silva – “Man of La Mancha,” Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Hanna Gaffney – “Mary Poppins,” Quintessence Theatre Group

Victor Rodriguez – “Man of La Mancha,” Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical

Justin Yoder – “Man of La Mancha,” Delaware Theatre Company

Steve Pacek – “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Choreography/Movement in a Musical

Devon Sinclair – “Mary Poppins,” Quintessence Theatre Group

Outstanding Musical Direction

Ryan Touhey – “Man of La Mancha,” Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Lighting Design

Alyssandra Docherty – “Man of La Mancha,” Delaware Theatre Company

Outstanding Scenic Design

Jian Jung – “Kiss,” Wilma Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

Rebecca Kanach – “Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,” People’s Light

A scene from Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto
”Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,” at People’s Light in Malvern features Grace Ellis Solomon as Alice and Eric Jaffe as Alice’s cat Dinah and the Cheshire Cat. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Outstanding Sound Design

Larry Fowler & Adiah Hicks – “a hit dog will holler,” Azuka Theatre

Outstanding Media Design

Alan Price – “Kiss,” Wilma Theater

Outstanding Original Music

Alex Bechtel – “Alice in Wonderland: A Musical Panto,” People’s Light

Outstanding Outdoor Production

“Dreamgirls” – Theatre in the X

Otto Haas Award for Emerging Artist

Anthony Martinez-Briggs

Victory Award for Theatre Education

Theatre Exile

The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight

“A Shadow That Broke The Light” – Simpatico Theater

