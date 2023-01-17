At Philly’s Bluver Theatre, a play about drug overdose deaths is on a grim timer

“A Shadow That Broke The Light” has gotten shorter since it premiered three years ago in Troy, New York. The play is expected to continue to shrink as the United State’s opioid and addiction crisis becomes more dire.

The one-man play, developed by local theater artist Charlie DelMarcelle and his brother Adam DelMarcelle, a visual artist, is about people remembering loved ones lost to addiction overdose. The DelMarcelle brothers lost their own brother, Joey DelMarcelle of Lebanon, Pa., to a heroin overdose in 2014. He was 33.

A few years after they lost Joey, Charlie and Adam started reaching out to others grieving their own losses and recorded interviews.

Charlie said that, for many of them, this was the first time they talked openly about their loved one.

“So many folks, and this was not intentional — no obituaries for these people, no services to celebrate their life. I began to realize that that was rooted in an incredible sense of guilt and shame, and the pervasive stigma around drugs and drug users,” said Charlie. “Maybe it’s an oversimplification, but I think the reason we haven’t been able to have any substantive policy discussions on how to save people’s lives is because of that stigma, and not being able to talk openly about it.”

“A Shadow That Broke The Light,” produced by Simpatico Theater, is now playing on the Louis Bluver Theatre stage of the Drake Theatre, near the Avenue of the Arts on South Broad Street. It is a docu-drama, in which Charlie reenacts excerpts of those interviews, performing in their own words those people’s stories, memories, and feelings, interspersing them with his own.

“When I talk directly about Joey it’s really about all the things about my brother that I found beautiful and infuriating and complicated, like you do about any close family member,” Charlie said. “And then about how his loss affected our family and how we tried to pick up the pieces after that.”

But every 5 minutes and 39 seconds, the stories, songs, and memories are abruptly cut short. Every day, about 255 people on average die in the U.S. from an overdose, according to a 2021 report, or roughly every 5.6 minutes. Onstage, a bell chimes at that interval, signaling Charlie to stop whatever he is doing, go to a pile of handmade paper, and hang a sheet on clotheslines strung across the stage.

The paper is made from the clothes of the deceased, donated by the families who were interviewed. Adam turned that fabric into pulp and made paper sheets out of it, about 12×16 inches.