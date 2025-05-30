From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Although a revered classic of gay literature, James Baldwin’s “Giovanni’s Room” was always held tightly by the author and his heirs. They have never allowed anyone to adapt it.

Baldwin published “Giovanni’s Room” in 1956 and in the 1970s attempted to develop it into a movie, but the project fell apart.

It is the namesake of the beloved Philadelphia bookstore that opened in 1973, now the oldest gay bookstore in the country. It has been unofficially adapted into countless versions, including a dance earlier this year in Leeds, England.